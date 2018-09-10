Sports

Lambeau Classic: Rodgers leads Packers to win over Bears

Green Bay wins 24-23

Green Bay - The Packers kicked off their 100th season with a classic game at Lambeau Field. 

 

Aaron Rodgers came back from the sports version of "dead" to lead Green Bay to a 24-23 win on opening night. Rodgers left the game in the second quarter after suffering a knee injury on a sack. He was carted off the field, but he came back in the second half and threw three touchdown passes.

 

Chicago raced out to a 17-0 lead, but the offense stalled in the second half, and the Packers took advantage.

 

Rodgers hit Davante Adams on a 12-yard strike to cut the lead to 20-17 win 9:01 to go in the fourth quarter. After a Bears field goal, Rodgers hooked up with Randall Cobb on a third and ten play that went for 75 yards and the decisive score. 

 

Nick Perry sacked Mitchell Trubisky with :58 to play to seal the win.

 

Rodgers finished 20 of 29 for 286 yards and three touchdowns. 

 

 

