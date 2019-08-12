Sports

LaFleur tries to establish Packers identity during preseason

"Bring it each and every play"

By:

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 07:36 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 07:36 PM CDT

Green Bay - Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't wasting any time trying to establish the team's identity. He's spent this preseason stressing intensity and speed during practice.

LaFleur said he hopes his players get inspired to give more effort because it will lead to more playing time, and he thinks a team plays games like it practices.

"I've said it before. It takes no talent to give great effort. That's what we want to be about. When I think about our identity, it's 'What is the opposition looking at each week?'" LaFleur said Sunday. "I want them to think 'Hey we better get ready to go because these guys are going to bring it each and every play.' That's what we're going to constantly strive to establish."

The Packers (1-0) second preseason game is Thursday at Baltimore (1-0). Kickoff is set for 6:30 P.M. on the Packers TV Network.

