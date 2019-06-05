LaFleur, Packers players, poke fun at Achilles injury

LaFleur hopes to be back to his hands-on coaching style by August.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the media for the first time since tearing his left Achilles tendon during a pick-up basketball game last week. Sporting a boot, a scooter, and a golf cart, the Packers rookie coach joked about the apparent boring nature of his injury.

"I wish I could give some crazy dunk story or anything like that, but we were playing on ten foot hoops and everybody knows I can't jump that high," LaFleur said Tuesday after the teams OTA. "I missed a shot. I went for a rebound. And as soon as I made that explosive movement I was talking about. It felt like somebody kicked me."

The players weren't very sympathetic. Tight end Jimmy Graham- who also played college basketball at Miami- criticized LaFleur's apparent lack of hoops skills.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed the situation like a team official.

"I actually have a script here I was supposed to read," Rodgers said as he grabbed a piece of paper from his locker. "Matt LaFleur is a highly athletic former athlete who had an unfortunate accident in the gym. But because of his exceptional diet and work ethic he'll be back sooner rather than later."

LaFleur is known for his hands-on coaching style. The former Saginaw Valley St. quarterback threw passes during preseason workouts, and he even lined up at safety. He'll have to put that on hold, as LaFleur said he's supposed to stay off the leg for about a month. The 39-year-old said he might be ready to get back in the drills some time in August.