Kohl Blooded: Badger alumni basketball team competing for $2 million prize

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 05:58 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:28 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. -  Wisconsin Badger alumni basketball team announced earlier this year that it will be competing in for a $2 million cash prize in The Basketball Tournament which starts in July.

The team, called Kohl Blooded is coached by Kammron Taylor, who played under Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan from 2003 to 2007. 

Kohl Blooded features seven former Wisconsin Badger men's basketball players, including: Nigel Hayes (2013-17), Vitto Brown (2013-17), Ryan Evans (2009-13), Jordan Hill (2013-16), Trevon Hughes (2006-10), Jordan Taylor (2008-12) and Charlie Thomas (2015 -2019).

 

 

 

 

Jarred Axon, who played at Eastern Michigan, and Antonio Hester, who played at Mobile, are also listed on the roster.  

The 56-team TBT bracket was released on Tuesday on Twitter. Kohl Blooded is the second-seeded team in the Columbus regional.

 

 

The first-seeded team is Carmen's Crew which consists of Ohio State alumni, including Aaron Craft, David Lighty and William Buford. 

The third-seeded team is Red Scare, which includes Dayton alumni. The No. 4 seed is Big X, No. 5 is West Virginia Wildcats, No. 6 is The Region and No. 7 is Mid-American Unity. 

The first round of the tournament starts on July 19. 
 

