Kevin Warren named Big Ten Commissioner

ROSEMONT, IL - The Big Ten has hired Minnesota Vikings executive Kevin Warren as its new commissioner.

Warren is a former college basketball player and sports agent with a law degree from Notre Dame.

He will become the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference.

The Big Ten introduced the 55-year-old Warren at a news conference Tuesday.

He has been the chief operating officer for the Vikings since 2015, the first African-American to hold that position for an NFL franchise.

He will start Sept. 16 and work alongside Jim Delany, the current commissioner who announced his retirement earlier this year and will step down Jan. 1.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.