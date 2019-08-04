Jordy Nelson officially retires as Packer

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Former wide receiver Jordy Nelson officially retired as a Packer after informing the team of his decision Sunday morning.

According to the news release, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst made the announcement Sunday.

Nelson was chosen by the Packers in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played college in Kansas State and was the number 36 draft pick overall. During his time with Green Bay, he played in 136 regular season games and had 88 starts. He is ranked third in franchise history in receptions with 550, fifth in receiving yards with 7,848, second in touchdown receptions with 69 and third in 100-yard receiving games with 25.

Nelson is the only Packers player in history to have three seasons with 13-plus touchdown receptions (2011, 2014 and 2016). He joins Sterling Sharpe as the only other player in franchise history to have three straight seasons with 85-plus receptions.

In addition to being selected to the 2014 Pro Bowl, Nelson was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2016 after missing the entire 2015 season due to a knee injury.

In his 10 seasons with the Packers, Nelson was a starter in eight of the 13 postseason games in which he appeared. He is the team's postseason leader with 54 receptions and is also ranked fourth in receiving yards with 668. He is tied for the number three spot in receiving touchdowns with five.

Nelson finished his career in 2018 with the Oakland Raiders, where he played one season.

