Jordan Turner's hosts second annual Backpack Drive Andrew Bandstra Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Badgers Junior Linebacker hosts second annual backpack drive in Madison, carrying on a family tradition. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madison, Wis. -- Wisconsin Junior Linebacker Jordan Turner hosted second annual backpack drive in Madison, carrying on a family tradition.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Bandstra Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News First-ever CAPA Cup brings pickleball to Fitchburg Denmark and Netherlands pledge to give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits Tropical Storm Hilary menaces Mexico's Baja coast, southwest US packing deadly rainfall Thinking of buying a new pair of jeans? Breaking down the cost over time might help you decide GOP senator says Trump should drop out and calls classified documents case ‘almost a slam dunk’ More News