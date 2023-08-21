Jordan Turner teams up with The Road Home to give out backpacks Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email College football Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- For the second straight school year, Wisconsin inside linebacker Jordan Turner teamed up with The Road Home to give out backpacks and school supplies for children in need."I'm excited to use my name to give back to my community", Turner said. "The only thing I've been doing every year before school was making backpacks with my Mom".Turner and The Road Home hit their goal of 300 backpacks.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Janesville police searching for man last contacted Aug. 8 Fennimore high school athletics handed one-year probation over wrestling camp poster Fitchburg police investigating weekend murder-suicide that left woman, man dead First responders obstructed while responding to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Air conditioning back on at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital after hours-long outage Sunday Latest News 3 people suffer burns, need life support after food truck fire in Sheboygan Madison library director looks back at career ahead of February retirement Wisconsin DOT warns of pavement buckling amid heat wave New playing surface at Madison's Mansfield Stadium helps keep players cooler MMSD welcomes 250 new staff members ahead of school year More News