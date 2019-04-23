Sports

Jonathan Taylor will run for Badger track team

Will compete in Penn Relays this weekend

MADISON - Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor will compete for the Wisconsin track team at the Penn Relays later this week.

Taylor will miss the final week of football spring practice to be a part of the Badgers' 4x100 relay in the 125th running of the Penn Relays in Philadelphia.

He could also run in the Big Ten Outdoor Championships in Iowa City May 10-12.

Taylor was a four-time state track champion at Salem High School in New Jersey.

 

 

