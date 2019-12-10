PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Jonathan Taylor receives First-Team All-American honors

MADISON, Wis. - Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor received First-Team All-American honors after a record-breaking season this year, according to a post from the Wisconsin Football Twitter page.

With 1,909 rushing yards and a nation-leading 26 total touchdowns, Taylor helped lead the Badgers to a Big Ten West title and an upcoming Rose Bowl appearance

 

 

