Jonathan Taylor receives First-Team All-American honors

MADISON, Wis. - Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor received First-Team All-American honors after a record-breaking season this year, according to a post from the Wisconsin Football Twitter page.

With 1,909 rushing yards and a nation-leading 26 total touchdowns, Taylor helped lead the Badgers to a Big Ten West title and an upcoming Rose Bowl appearance.

ＡＬＬ－ＡＭＥＲＩＣＡＮ



Congratulations @JayT23, you continue to amaze and make us all proud! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/cRvAleepP6 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 10, 2019

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.