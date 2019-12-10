Jonathan Taylor receives First-Team All-American honors
MADISON, Wis. - Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor received First-Team All-American honors after a record-breaking season this year, according to a post from the Wisconsin Football Twitter page.
With 1,909 rushing yards and a nation-leading 26 total touchdowns, Taylor helped lead the Badgers to a Big Ten West title and an upcoming Rose Bowl appearance.
ＡＬＬ－ＡＭＥＲＩＣＡＮ— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 10, 2019
Congratulations @JayT23, you continue to amaze and make us all proud! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/cRvAleepP6
