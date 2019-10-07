Jonathan Taylor named Big Ten player of the week - again

MADISON - Wisconsin Badger junior running back Jonathan Taylor was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season Monday.

Taylor rushed for 215 total yards and five touchdowns in Wisconsin's 48-0 win over Kent State last Saturday.

Taylor had 19 carries for 189 yards and four rushing touchdowns and added three receptions for 29 yards and another touchdown.

The five total touchdowns tied a single-game school record and Taylor passed Melvin Gordon into third place in the Wisconsin all-time rushing list.

Only Ron Dayne and Montee Ball have more rushing yards at Wisconsin than Taylor.

