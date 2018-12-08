Jonathan Taylor named Badger Football MVP

MADISON - Sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor was named the Wisconsin Badger football team's most valuable player for the 2018 season Friday night.

Taylor, who won the Doak Walker award as the nation's top running back Thursday night in Atlanta, became the first sophomore to be named Badger football MVP since Robert "Red" Wilson in 1947.

Taylor led the nation with 1,989 rushing yards this season - an average of almost 170 yards a game.

Beau Benzschawel and Michael Deiter shared the offensive player of the year award.

T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly were named co-defensive players of the year.

Chris Orr was selected the Badgers special teams player of the year.

Alec Ingold, Rafael Gaglianone and Andrew Van Ginkel won Impact player of the year awards.

Jake Ferguson and Matt Henningsen are the rookies of the year.

Taiwan Deal was named the comeback player of the year.

Jon Dietzen and Olive Sagapolu won the Coaches Appreciation Award at the annual football awards banquet

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.