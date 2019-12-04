PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Jonathan Taylor named B1G running back of the year

Biadasz also named to All-Big Ten first team

Posted: Dec 04, 2019 05:29 PM CST

MADISON - Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor was named the Ameche-Dayne running back of the year in the Big Ten Conference Wednesday.

Taylor was also a consensus All-Big Ten first team selection along with center Tyler Biadasz.

Earning honorable mention on offense for Wisconsin were offensive linemen Logan Bruss and Cole Van Lanen, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and tight end Jake Ferguson.

 

 

 

