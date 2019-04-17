Joe Thomas named Grand Marshal of Crazylegs Classic

MADISON - Former Wisconsin Badger and Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas will be the Grand Marshal of the 38th Annual Crazylegs Classic Saturday, April 27th.

Thomas was an All-American at Wisconsin in 2006 and played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Browns, making the Pro Bowl 10 consecutive years.

This year's Crazylegs Classic run/walk will start at UW Library Mall instead of its usual start on Capitol Square.

