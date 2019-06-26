Joe Thomas headlines UW Hall of Fame class

Thomas won the Outland Trophy in 2006.

Madison - Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Thomas is considered one of the best left tackles of all time. Now he's being recognized as one of the best athletes Badgers in history. The former all-American will headline the UW Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2019.

Thomas played for Wisconsin from 2003-2006. He was a unanimous first team All-American in 2006, and he was the first Badger to receive the Outland Trophy Award as the nation's best interior lineman.

Thomas was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and started 39 games in leading the Badgers to bowl games in each of his four seasons at UW.

Earlier this year, the Brookfield native was the 10th Wisconsin Badger to be elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas was drafted 3rd overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2007. He spent his entire 11-year career with Browns, blocking for 20 different starting quarterbacks. He made the Pro Bowl his first ten seasons in the NFL.

A torn triceps in his final season ended a streak of 10, 363 consecutive snaps, which is believed to be the longest in NFL history. He'll be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.