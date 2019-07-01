Joe Pavelski headed to Dallas

DALLAS - Former Wisconsin Badger hockey star Joe Pavelski is leaving the San Jose Sharks to sign a thre-year, $21 million dollSan Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson says Joe Pavelski's impact on the franchise will be felt for years to come after he left in free agency for Dallas.

Wilson called the decision to let Pavelski leave to sign a three-year, $21 million deal with the Stars was a difficult one. Wilson says the two sides couldn't find common ground on both the length of a contract and the dollar amount.

Pavelski developed from an unheralded seventh-round pick in 2003 to one of the greatest players in Sharks history, ranking second in team history in goals (355), third in points (761) and fourth in games played (963).

He has been captain the past four years when the Sharks won six playoff series for their most successful four-year run in franchise history.



