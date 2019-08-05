J.J. Watt participates in Packers' tradition

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Houston Texans are in Green Bay, participating Monday and Tuesday in joint practices with the Packers.

Ahead of Monday's practice, the Texans participated in Green Bay's Dream Drive, where players take a child's bike to Don Hutson Center.

Dozens of Packers and Texans fans gathered to watch the former UW-Madison football player and Pewaukee native J.J. Watt ride in the Dream Drive.

Green Bay and Houston will play their first preseason game Thursday at 7 p.m. at Lambeau Field.



