Jerry Kelly wins American Family Insurance Championship

Madison native Jerry Kelly held off fellow Madisonian Steve Stricker and Retief Goosen to win the fourth American Family Insurance Championship.



Kelly closed with a 6-under 66 at rainy University Ridge to match Goosen and tournament host and fellow Madisonian Steve Stricker at 15-under 201. Goosen also had a 66, and Stricker shot 67.



Stricker was eliminated with a bogey on the first extra hole. He missed a short birdie putt on the par-4 18th in regulation.



Kelly won on the par-4 15th after the playoff opened with two trips down the 18th. Kelly has four victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.



Duffy Waldorf was a stroke out of the playoff after a 68. Kevin Sutherland (63) and John Daly (66) followed at 13 under.

