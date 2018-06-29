Jerry Kelly leads U.S. Senior Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Jerry Kelly made his only bogey of the day on No. 18 to close out the first round of the U.S. Senior Open with a two-shot lead at 4-under 66.

Kelly had a tricky 4-footer to save par, but when it slid to the right, he joined every other player in the 155-man field with at least one bogey on the card.

With a handful of players still on the Broadmoor course, only eight had broken par.

Rocco Mediate, Miguel Angel Jimenez Kevin Sutherland and Deane Pappas finished at 68.

Mediate is in the mix 10 years after his classic 19-hole playoff loss to Tiger Woods at the U.S. Open.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, who won a playoff in qualifying to make the field, made only five pars and finished at 15-over 85.

