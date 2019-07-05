Jalen Johnson picks Duke

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

NICOLET, WI - Jalen Johnson will play college basketball at Duke.

Johnson announced his decision Thursday picking the Blue Devils over Wisconsin, Arizona and Kentucky.

"I picked them because how much of a priority I was for them and the potential they see in me," Johnson told 247 Sports. "It was just a different vibe that I got with them and it was just great since my first conversation with them."

Johnson transferred from Sun Prairie to Nicolet High School last season leading the Knights to the WIAA State Division Two Basketball Championship.

Johnson is considered the fourth best prospect in the country overall and the top ranked small forward in the nation in his recruiting class.

Johnson is the second recruit to choose Duke in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Five-star point guard Jeremy Roach, committed in May, giving Duke the current No. 1 recruiting class in 2020.