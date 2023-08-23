Jace Rindahl era officially underway at UW-Whitewater Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 23, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Whitewater football media day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER, Wis. -- The Whitewater football program had its annual media day on Wednesday and first-year head coach Jace Rindahl made it clear: the "Pound The Rock" tradition will continue."No fan or critic could put a higher expectation on Jace Rindahl than me", Rindahl said.The Warhawks open up their season with 6-straight games against teams ranking in the D3 Top 25.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Energy companies have 'sufficient capacity' to keep lights on during Wisconsin's heat wave $300K cash bond set for man charged in Monday evening shooting Families try to stay safe in southern Wisconsin heat wave Mother of Army private in North Korea tells AP that her son 'has so many reasons to come home' North Dakota Gov. Burgum will participate in the GOP primary debate stage after injuring leg More News