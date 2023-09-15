Zach Hanley goes 1-on-1 with Temi Thomas-Ailara

MADISON, Wis. -- Kelly Sheffield has coached a lot of big time players at Wisconsin, most recently Dana Rettke. But Temi Thomas-Ailara might be the most talented player he's had on his team.

Zach Hanley caught up with Wisconsin's newest outside hitter to go 1-on-1 with Temi Thomas-Ailara.