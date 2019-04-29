It's back to football for Michael Deiter

Deiter says he's relieved to be finished with the pre-Draft process.

Deiter says he's relieved to be finished with the pre-Draft process.

Curtice, OH - The NFL Draft is over, and Michael Deiter is happy to get back to actually playing football. His wait came to and end Friday night when Miami made him the 78th overall pick. The former Wisconsin all-Big Ten and second team all-American says he's glad to be finished with interviews and trying to impress different scouts.

Deiter said he was pretty calm throughout the entire off-the-field process- until the Dolphins called to tell him, but he says he's relieved to be able to focus on playing again.

"I've been pretty relaxed and thought 'It's out of my hands. I've done what I can do,'" Deiter said after his mother threw a celebration party this weekend. "At the Senior Bowl, at the Combine it's super stressful, super nervous- all that stuff. When you finally get the call, it's the excitement. It's 'Okay. We've got a place to go, somewhere I can go play football again.' A great opportunity that your just super excited about. A once in a lifetime opportunity that no everybody gets a chance to do."

Deiter was one of two former Badgers drafted by Miami. The Dolphins took linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel with their fifth-round pick.