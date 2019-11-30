How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Gophers football game

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MINNEAPOLIS - There's a lot resting on the Badgers' game against Minnesota on Saturday, which means it's a game you won't want to miss.

The game will be broadcasted on ABC. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

While it is an away game for the Badgers, there are sure to be tailgates popping up around Madison for people who are looking for one last game day celebration.

For a warm, indoor viewing experience, head to The Sett in Union South to watch the game with fellow Badger fans at the official on-campus watch party.

If the Badgers win, Paul Bunyan's Axe will return to Madison, and the Badgers will go on to play in the Big 10 Championship game against Ohio State.

