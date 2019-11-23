How to watch Badgers' final home game of 2019

MADISON, Wis. - Saturday is the Wisconsin Badgers' last home game of the season, and the team's championship chances depend on a win against Purdue.

To catch the final home game matchup, tune in to FOX at 3 p.m. for kickoff against the Boilermakers.

Of course, if watching the game from the comfort of your home isn't what you're looking for, there are countless restaurants and bars that will be playing today's game -- a trip down to State Street is sure to be a lively option.

If you're looking for some in-person excitement without the hassle of going to the game, head down to the streets and parking lots around Camp Randall for some family-friendly tailgates or Badger Bash at Union South.

If the Badgers beat Purdue on Saturday and defeat Minnesota when they visit them on the road Nov. 30, then Wisconsin will take the Big Ten West title.

