How sweep it is! #1 Wisconsin takes down Arizona in 3 sets Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email College volleyball Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- The Badgers moved to 6-0 with ease on Thursday night at the UW Field House. Wisconsin swept Arizona (25-17, 25-21, 25-20) in straight sets. Sarah Franklin led the way with 15 kills, while Devyn Robinson and Carter Booth finished with 9.UP NEXT:#1 Wisconsin hosts Miami at 7:00 pm on Friday.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'I went into a rage': Complaint details moments before, after attack on UW-Madison student Mechanical issue forces plane to make unscheduled landing at Dane County Regional Airport Parts of southern Wisconsin now experiencing 'exceptional' drought, most intense category Reedsburg attorney who embezzled $1.6M from client sentenced to 3.75 years in prison MMSD bus issues continue during first week of school Latest News Help News 3 Now Pack the Truck for Koats for Kids on Monday, Sept. 11 Amtrak in Madison? Mayor continues funding for planning in 2024 budget Judge rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move Georgia election interference case to federal court Coming up: 12th annual Never Forget Blood Drive SSM Health expert gives tips to help those sniffling through allergy season More News