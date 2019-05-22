High school sports deal with rainy spring weather

MADISON - It hasn't been a great spring for good weather and high school sports in Southern Wisconsin have had to deal with the cold, rainy conditions for most of their sports' season.

Many games were postponed and for sports like track and field that run in most any kind of weather, it's been a challenge.

But it's really nothing new to someone from Wisconsin.

"Last season we had eight meets completely cancelled so we came into this season completely prepared for poor weather, and the distance crew, we run in any conditions at all no matter what so the worse the weather, the better we do," said Maidson Memorial girls distance coach Katie Kornaus.

Memorial runner Karsten Knoche added, "it prepared us for the worst, and we're just ready to run our race and just do our best, no matter the conditions."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.