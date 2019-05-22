Sports

High school sports deal with rainy spring weather

Part of living in Wisconsin

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 08:17 PM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 08:41 PM CDT

High school sports deal with rainy spring weather

MADISON - It hasn't been a great spring for good weather and high school sports in Southern Wisconsin have had to deal with the cold, rainy conditions for most of their sports' season.

Many games were postponed and for sports like track and field that run in most any kind of weather, it's been a challenge.

But it's really nothing new to someone from Wisconsin.

"Last season we had eight meets completely cancelled so we came into this season completely prepared for poor weather, and the distance crew, we run in any conditions at all no matter what  so the worse the weather, the better we do," said Maidson Memorial girls distance coach Katie Kornaus.

Memorial runner Karsten Knoche added, "it prepared us for the worst, and we're just ready to run our race and just do our best, no matter the conditions."

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars