Hertha Berlin wins friendly over Forward Madison FC, 4-0

Courtesy of Forward Madison FC The Forward Madison FC soccer team logo features a bright pink flamingo on a backdrop that mimics the light blue color of Madison’s city flag.

MADISON - Hertha Berlin defeated Forward Madison FC 4-0 in an international friendly at Breese Stevens Field Friday night.

A stadium record crowd of 4,731 saw the game as the Flamingos hosted a team from the German Bundesliga.

Javairo Dilrosun started the scoring in the 25th minute for Hertha Berlin.

Fabian Lustenberger added another score in extra time in the first half.

In the second half, Davie Selkie and Marko Grujic scored for Hertha Berlin.

Hertha Berlin is on the "Berlin Tears Down Walls Tour" around the United States on the 30th anniversary of the tearing down of the Berlin Wall.

