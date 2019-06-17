Sports

Help send Brewers to All-Star Game

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 11:46 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 11:53 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - We're almost halfway through the Major League Baseball season, and that means the All-Star break is almost here.

The Milwaukee Brewers are asking their fans to send their favorite Brewers to the All-Star game.

 

 

MLB released its first NL All-Star ballot update on Thursday. Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich and second baseman Mike Moustakas were second in their positions in voting as of Thursday. Catcher Yasmani Grandal was in fifth place.

 

 

The primary voting period ends at 3 p.m. Friday. The top three vote-getters at each position in each league will be revealed on Friday on MLB Network.  Those players will then move onto the second phase of voting, called The Starters Election. 

 

 

The Starters Election will begin at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a 28-hour window that ends at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. 
Results of  The Starters Election will be announced on ESPN at 6 p.m. on June 27.

The All-Star Game will be Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

To vote for your favorite MLB players to advance to the All-Star Game, click here
 

