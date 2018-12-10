Harbaugh says he's staying at Michigan, not returning to NFL

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Coach Jim Harbaugh says he is staying at Michigan, responding to speculation he's returning to the NFL.

The former San Francisco 49ers coach tells ESPN he's not going anywhere .

Former Ohio State star receiver and Fox Sports analyst Cris Carter has said Harbaugh is a potential candidate to lead the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns.

Harbaugh and the eighth-ranked Wolverines were celebrated Sunday at a banquet. Harbaugh was scheduled to have a news conference following the event.

Michigan won 10 games this season for the third time under Harbaugh but dropped to 0-4 against the rival Buckeyes and fell out of the Big Ten and national championship races.

The Wolverines face No. 10 Florida on Dec. 29 in the Peach Bowl.

