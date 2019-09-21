Halfway Home - Prep Mania Week 5

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Prep Mania - Week 5 Prep Mania - Week 5

Madison - Week five of Prep Mania started with an upset in the Big Eight Conference. 3-1 Sun Prairie took down 4-0 Verona 27-21 courtesy of a Brady Stephens one-yard sneak late in the fourth quarter. Colin Schaefer hauled in seven catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Madison Memorial (5-0) takes over first place in the Big Eight after a 28-6 win over Madison West (1-4). Memorial trailed 6-0 at half, but they turned on the offense after the break.

Madison East (2-3) rallied past Janesville Parker (0-5) 23-17, and La Follette topped Janesville Craig 35-14.