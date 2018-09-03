Gutekunst talks roster cuts

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst (left) said "We're here to win now" when asked about roster cuts.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst (left) said "We're here to win now" when asked about roster cuts.

Green Bay - Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the media for the first time since releasing the teams final 53-man roster this weekend.

Two of the more notable cuts were former Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel and fullback Aaron Ripkowski. Biegel was the Packers' fourth-round draft pick in 2017, and Ripkowski's absence leaves the team without a fullback on the roster. (Biegel was signed by the Saints shortly after being released.)

Former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow made the team as one of eight receivers.

"Does this help us win? If it does, then we're going to pursue it and see if we can make it work," Gutekunst said at Sunday's news conference. "I've talked about things being a puzzle, and you have to make it fit. You certainly don't want to put yourself in a bind going forward. But we're here to win now."

The Packers also released the list of the eight players named to the practice squad:

RB Joel Bouagnon, C Austin Davis, LB Kendall Donnerson, FB Joe Kerridge, DL Tyler Lancaster, DL James Looney, LB Greer Martini and G/T Adam Pankey.