Grizzlies hire Bucks assistant as new head coach

Milwaukee - The Memphis Grizzlies have hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins to be the team's next head coach. The Grizzlies made it official Tuesday afternoon.

Jenkins, 34, was Mike Budenholzer's assistant in Milwaukee this season and in Atlanta for five seasons. Jenkins becomes Memphis' fourth head coach since the Grizzlies chose not to renew Lionel Hollins' contract after leading them to their lone Western Conference final appearance in 2013.

The Grizzlies are the sixth and final NBA team with a coaching vacancy to fill it. Memphis fired J.B. Bickerstaff the day after the season ended in April. Memphis has a veteran point guard in Mike Conley, Jr., and a promising young forward in Jaren Johnson. The Grizzlies have the number two pick in the NBA Draft, where they're expected to take high-flying Murray St. guard Ja Morant.