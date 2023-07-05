Packers announce start times for first week of training camp Jaymes Langrehr Jaymes Langrehr Digital Content Manager Author twitter Author email Jul 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers fans can now start to plan ahead for training camp -- and the start of the Jordan Love Era.The Packers announced Wednesday that public practices for the first week of training camp will start at 10:30 a.m. on July 26, 27 and 29.The start times for the rest of the public practices during training camp will be announced at a later date. All public practices will be held at Ray Nitschke Field.#Packers announce practice times for first week of training camp. #GoPackGo https://t.co/lb28gVjL1G— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 5, 2023The Packers previously announced that the practice for Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field will be set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 5.The team will play its first preseason game in Cincinnati on August 11. Their first home preseason game will be August 19 against New England.You can keep an eye on the practice times for the rest of the public sessions on the Packers Training Camp website.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jaymes Langrehr Digital Content Manager Author twitter Author email Follow Jaymes Langrehr Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Roller coaster riders stuck upside down for hours at Wisconsin festival Madison East grad perseveres to pro football Cubs manager David Ross rips umpire and criticizes decision to close roof in Milwaukee Start of Concerts on the Square's 40th season once again delayed due to weather Evers signs state budget with 'substantial' number of line item vetoes Latest News Cleanup continues following Tuesday's train derailment near Reeseville Officials identify Beaver Dam man found dead outside Alma gentleman's club Aerial speed enforcement scheduled for parts of Wisconsin Thursday, Friday Maxwell Street Days returns to State Street next week Packers announce start times for first week of training camp More News