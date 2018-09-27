Gophers sweep Badger volleyball, 3-0
#6 Minnesota stops #5 Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS - Stephanie Samedy and Alexis Hart had 14 kills each as the Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Wisconsin Badgers in straight sets in a Big Ten women's volleyball match in Minneapolis Wednesday night.
The Gophers won the first set 25-17 hitting .417 and took the second set 25-21.
Minnesota (9-2 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) completed the sweep with a 25-15 win in the third set.
Dana Rettke led Wisconsin (9-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) with 12 kills.
Wisconsin travels to West Lafayette, Indiana Saturday to face 16th ranked Purdue.
