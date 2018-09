Gio Gonzalez hits stride in Brewers debut, tops Giants 4-3

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE - Gio Gonzalez received a standing ovation following an impressive first start with Milwaukee, and the Brewers beat the slumping San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Saturday night.

Gonzalez (8-11) allowed an unearned run and three hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one in his first start since an Aug. 31 trade from Washington. He retired 16 of his 21 batters and left with a 4-1 lead.

The veteran left-hander was 0-3 with an 8.70 ERA over his final four starts with the Nationals. Gonzalez had 10 days between starts, though, and took it to the Giants, who lost their season-high seventh straight game and fell a season-worst seven games under .500.

The Brewers pushed their NL wild-card lead to 2 1/2 games over the St. Louis Cardinals, who lost 4-3 to the Detroit Tigers.

Christian Yelich hit his 28th homer for Milwaukee and reached base for the 24th straight game, the longest active streak in the NL. He has 10 homers in that span.

Travis Shaw also got his 28th home run, taking Chris Stratton (9-9) deep in the first. Mike Moustakas drove in a run with a double and Orlando Arcia tacked on another with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Jeremy Jeffress recorded the final four outs for his 10th save.

The Giants got an unearned run in the sixth after a review of a call at home plate was overturned. Gregor Blanco reached on a fielding error but was erased when Chase d'Arnaud hit into a fielder's choice. Austin Slater's liner to left sent d'Arnaud home, beating the throw from Yelich. Plate umpire Phil Cuzzi originally called d'Arnaud out.

Ryder Jones hit a two-run pinch-hit homer in the eighth off Joakim Soria.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt, who was a late scratch with a sore right knee, struck out as a pinch hitter in the ninth. Kelby Tomlinson, recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sept. 2 for the fifth time this season, replaced him in the lineup and played second. ... SS Brandon Crawford, who was out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game with a sore left knee, drew a walk as a pinch hitter in eighth.

Brewers: RHPs Taylor Williams and Freddy Peralta will be activated Sunday and sent to the bullpen. Both were optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Aug. 30. Manager Craig Counsell said they would be the final September additions to the team barring injury.

ON DECK

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (5-5, 3.07 ERA) allowed a season-high seven runs, six earned, over five innings in his last start Monday at Colorado. He is 3-0 with a 2.36 ERA in four starts at Miller Park.

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies (2-5, 4.88 ERA) makes his second start since missing more than three months with right rotator cuff inflammation. He received a no-decision, allowing only one run in five innings during the Brewers 4-3 win against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.