Giannis posts a triple-double, Bucks outlast Pacers

Giannis has five triple-doubles this season.

Indianapolis - The Bucks will have at least a share of the best record in the NBA after Wednesday's 106-97 win over the Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his fifth triple-double of the season, racking up 33 points, 19 rebounds, and 11 assists. It's his 14th career triple-double.

The Bucks trailed by as many as ten in the fourth quarter, but they put together a 15-4 run in the middle of the frame to retake the lead. Khris Middleton hit a corner three-pointer with 2:08 to go to give the Deer a 100-95 lead. Indiana never threatened again.

Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points and no turnovers for the Bucks, who improved to 43-14. Former Madison Memorial star Wesley Matthews had eight points for Indiana (38-20).