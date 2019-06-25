BREAKING NEWS

Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA MVP

Budenholzer is coach of the year

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named NBA Most Valuable Player Monday night.

Antetokounmpo averaged 25.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists a game as the Bucks won 60 games in the regular season.

Antetokounmpo won the award over the other two finalists, Houston's James Harden and Oklahoma City's Paul George.

Mike Budenholzer won the NBA's Coach of the Year award and Bucks general manager Jon Horst was named Executive of the Year.

Utah's Rudy Gobert is the Defensive Player of the Year. Antetonkounmpo was one of the finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. 

 

 

 

