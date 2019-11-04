Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Giannis Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, according to a news release.

During the Bucks' four games, Antetokounmpo averaged 25.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal per game, leading the Bucks to a 3-1 record. During the week, Antetokounmpo shot 57.8% from the field and had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in three of the four games. In a win against the Raptors on Saturday, Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 8 assists and 4 blocks.

According to the release, Antetokounmpo is the first player in NBA history to tally 150 points, 80 rebounds and 40 assists in the first six games of a season.

Antetokounmpo has now been named Player of the Week 10 times in his career. He won six time last season.

