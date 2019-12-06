Georgia Tech stops Wisconsin, 61-40

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech defeated Wisconsin 61-40 in a women's basketball game in the Big Ten - ACC Challenge in Atlanta Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets outrebounded the Badgers 44-26 in the game.

Nerea Hermosa had 14 points to lead Georgia Tech (6-1).

Abby Laszewski and Imani Lewis led the Badgers (5-3) with 10 points each.

WIsconsin travels to Fargo to play North Dakota State Sunday afternoon.

