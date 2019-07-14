Gamel leads Brewers to 5-4 win over Giants
MADISON, Wis. - Ben Gamel saving the game for the Brewers - scoring Ryan Braun in the bottom of the 9th inning to win the game for the Brew Crew, 5-4.
The Brewers were in the lead in the 8th, thanks to Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia, but Jeremy Jeffress gave up two runs in the top of the 9th to let the Giants back in and tie the game at 4.
Zach Davies started on the mound for the Brewers, giving up one run on two hits in six innings of work.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Gamel leads Brewers to 5-4 win over Giants
- Stricker falls to three-way tie for third at Bridgestone Senior Players Champs
- Simona Halep beats Serena Williams to win first Wimbledon
- Duchesses Meghan and Catherine attend Wimbledon final
- 'It's going to spread women's wrestling:' How the Badger RTC is helping women reach their goals
- Packers profit down in 2018-19