Gamel leads Brewers to 5-4 win over Giants

MADISON, Wis. - Ben Gamel saving the game for the Brewers - scoring Ryan Braun in the bottom of the 9th inning to win the game for the Brew Crew, 5-4.

The Brewers were in the lead in the 8th, thanks to Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia, but Jeremy Jeffress gave up two runs in the top of the 9th to let the Giants back in and tie the game at 4.

Zach Davies started on the mound for the Brewers, giving up one run on two hits in six innings of work.