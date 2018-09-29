Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores
September 28, 2018
MADISON - Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores (Week 7)
Abbotsford 49, Owen-Withee 20
Algoma 60, Tigerton/Marion 0
Almond-Bancroft 48, Tri-County 6
Amherst 40, Manawa 21
Antigo 33, Wausau East 13
Arrowhead 33, Waukesha West 15
Ashland 22, Lakeland 6
Baldwin-Woodville 29, Prescott 0
Baraboo 34, Sauk Prairie 7
Bay Port 55, Green Bay Southwest 20
Belmont 40, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 0
Benton/Scales Mound 27, Highland 20
Berlin 35, Kewaskum 0
Black Hawk 52, River Ridge 7
Blair-Taylor 31, Whitehall 0
Bonduel 35, Shiocton 6
Brookfield Central 31, Brookfield East 7
Brookwood 26, Hillsboro 0
Cambridge 14, Belleville 13
Catholic Memorial 48, Waukesha South 8
Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Reedsville 7
Chilton 28, Brillion 7
Clear Lake 14, Elmwood/Plum City 6
Crivitz 54, Crandon 0
Cumberland 38, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 18
Darlington 37, Southwestern 0
De Pere 28, Sheboygan South 6
De Soto 56, North Crawford 6
DeForest 61, Beaver Dam 7
Dodgeland 35, Pardeeville 0
Dominican 28, Catholic Central 21
Durand 44, Colfax 6
Eau Claire Memorial 33, Eau Claire North 8
Edgar 47, Marathon 8
Elk Mound 21, Spring Valley 7
Fall Creek 29, Glenwood City 15
Fall River 48, Deerfield 6
Fennimore 39, Boscobel 6
Flambeau 6, Turtle Lake 0
Fond du Lac 48, Oshkosh West 7
Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Oconto Falls 8
Franklin 55, Kenosha Indian Trail 14
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 22, Arcadia 0
Gilman 62, Athens 0
Grantsburg 46, St. Croix Falls 6
Greenfield 20, Whitnall 16
Hamilton 35, Wauwatosa East 0
Hartford Union 28, Grafton 20
Hilbert 34, Manitowoc Lutheran 6
Holmen 41, La Crosse Logan 20
Homestead 42, Cedarburg 10
Horicon/Hustisford 55, Parkview 12
Hudson 34, Rice Lake 18
Hurley 36, Pepin/Alma 34
Iola-Scandinavia 49, Pacelli 0
Ithaca 41, Riverdale 12
Jefferson 33, Turner 7
Johnsburg, Ill. 42, Appleton West 21
Johnson Creek 40, Randolph 7
Kaukauna 14, Appleton East 10
Kettle Moraine 38, Menomonee Falls 7
Kewaunee 51, Coleman 12
Kiel 16, Two Rivers 14
Kimberly 35, Appleton North 25
La Crosse Central 35, Onalaska 31
Lake Country Lutheran 50, Living Word Lutheran 7
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 50, Cameron 7
Lakeside Lutheran 41, Lake Mills 13
Lancaster 35, Richland Center 7
Little Chute 42, Green Bay East 0
Lodi 10, Columbus 8
Lomira 41, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 0
Lourdes Academy 51, Cambria-Friesland 30
Loyal 54, Thorp 0
Luck 48, Frederic 12
Luxemburg-Casco 57, Clintonville 0
Madison Memorial 31, Beloit Memorial 0
Markesan 26, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Marquette University 20, Germantown 14
Marshall 21, Waterloo 13
Marshfield 36, Oshkosh North 0
Martin Luther 55, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 0
Mauston 54, Westfield Area 0
McFarland 44, Clinton 6
Menomonie 17, Superior 6
Middleton 42, Janesville Craig 7
Mineral Point 28, Cuba City 26
Monona Grove 35, Milton 0
Monroe 49, Fort Atkinson 8
Mosinee 42, Medford Area 28
Mukwonago 49, Waukesha North 17
Muskego 45, Oconomowoc 14
New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Pius XI Catholic 7
New Berlin West 42, Wisconsin Lutheran 14
New London 42, Green Bay West 0
New Richmond 27, Ellsworth 22
Northland Pines 14, Laona-Wabeno 6
Northwestern 34, Spooner 28
Notre Dame 20, Green Bay Preble 14
Oak Creek 28, Racine Horlick 21
Oconto 33, Sturgeon Bay 6
Omro 43, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0
Oostburg 31, St. Mary Catholic 0
Osseo-Fairchild 30, Altoona 6
Pittsville 35, Wild Rose 0
Potosi/Cassville 21, Bangor 6
Prairie du Chien 27, Platteville 6
Pulaski 34, Ashwaubenon 13
Racine St. Catherine's 62, Shoreland Lutheran 21
Random Lake 31, Mishicot 24
Ripon 32, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
River Valley 31, Dodgeville 0
Saint Croix Central 42, Osceola 0
Saint Francis 2, SWCHA 0
Sevastopol 65, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Seymour 21, Waupaca 10
Sheboygan Falls 13, Roncalli 0
Slinger 49, West Bend West 0
Somerset 42, Amery 7
South Milwaukee 27, Cudahy 0
Southern Door 42, Peshtigo 22
St. Marys Springs 51, Laconia 7
Stanley-Boyd 48, Neillsville/Granton 23
Stevens Point 52, D.C. Everest 13
Stratford 47, Auburndale 7
Sun Prairie 56, Madison East 8
Union Grove 21, Elkhorn Area 19
University School of Milwaukee 31, Brookfield Academy 0
Valders 34, New Holstein 33
Verona Area 47, Madison La Follette 14
Viroqua 42, Luther 0
Waterford 54, Westosha Central 15
Watertown Luther Prep 42, Poynette 28
Waunakee 45, Reedsburg Area 14
West Bend East 35, Port Washington 26
West De Pere 35, Menasha 7
West Salem 21, Sparta 6
Westby 63, Black River Falls 0
Whitefish Bay 27, Nicolet 9
Wilmot Union 23, Badger 17
Winneconne 21, Plymouth 10
Wisconsin Dells 34, Nekoosa 21
Wisconsin Heights 58, Port Edwards 22
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 26, Wausau West 20
Wrightstown 16, Freedom 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Northwood vs. Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore, ccd.