Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores

September 28, 2018

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 10:35 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 10:35 PM CDT

MADISON - Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores (Week 7)

   Abbotsford 49, Owen-Withee 20
   Algoma 60, Tigerton/Marion 0
   Almond-Bancroft 48, Tri-County 6
   Amherst 40, Manawa 21
   Antigo 33, Wausau East 13
   Arrowhead 33, Waukesha West 15
   Ashland 22, Lakeland 6
   Baldwin-Woodville 29, Prescott 0
   Baraboo 34, Sauk Prairie 7
   Bay Port 55, Green Bay Southwest 20
   Belmont 40, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 0
   Benton/Scales Mound 27, Highland 20
   Berlin 35, Kewaskum 0
   Black Hawk 52, River Ridge 7
   Blair-Taylor 31, Whitehall 0
   Bonduel 35, Shiocton 6
   Brookfield Central 31, Brookfield East 7
   Brookwood 26, Hillsboro 0
   Cambridge 14, Belleville 13
   Catholic Memorial 48, Waukesha South 8
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Reedsville 7
   Chilton 28, Brillion 7
   Clear Lake 14, Elmwood/Plum City 6
   Crivitz 54, Crandon 0
   Cumberland 38, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 18
   Darlington 37, Southwestern 0
   De Pere 28, Sheboygan South 6
   De Soto 56, North Crawford 6
   DeForest 61, Beaver Dam 7
   Dodgeland 35, Pardeeville 0
   Dominican 28, Catholic Central 21
   Durand 44, Colfax 6
   Eau Claire Memorial 33, Eau Claire North 8
   Edgar 47, Marathon 8
   Elk Mound 21, Spring Valley 7
   Fall Creek 29, Glenwood City 15
   Fall River 48, Deerfield 6
   Fennimore 39, Boscobel 6
   Flambeau 6, Turtle Lake 0
   Fond du Lac 48, Oshkosh West 7
   Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Oconto Falls 8
   Franklin 55, Kenosha Indian Trail 14
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 22, Arcadia 0
   Gilman 62, Athens 0
   Grantsburg 46, St. Croix Falls 6
   Greenfield 20, Whitnall 16
   Hamilton 35, Wauwatosa East 0
   Hartford Union 28, Grafton 20
   Hilbert 34, Manitowoc Lutheran 6
   Holmen 41, La Crosse Logan 20
   Homestead 42, Cedarburg 10
   Horicon/Hustisford 55, Parkview 12
   Hudson 34, Rice Lake 18
   Hurley 36, Pepin/Alma 34
   Iola-Scandinavia 49, Pacelli 0
   Ithaca 41, Riverdale 12
   Jefferson 33, Turner 7
   Johnsburg, Ill. 42, Appleton West 21
   Johnson Creek 40, Randolph 7
   Kaukauna 14, Appleton East 10
   Kettle Moraine 38, Menomonee Falls 7
   Kewaunee 51, Coleman 12
   Kiel 16, Two Rivers 14
   Kimberly 35, Appleton North 25
   La Crosse Central 35, Onalaska 31
   Lake Country Lutheran 50, Living Word Lutheran 7
   Lake Holcombe/Cornell 50, Cameron 7
   Lakeside Lutheran 41, Lake Mills 13
   Lancaster 35, Richland Center 7
   Little Chute 42, Green Bay East 0
   Lodi 10, Columbus 8
   Lomira 41, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 0
   Lourdes Academy 51, Cambria-Friesland 30
   Loyal 54, Thorp 0
   Luck 48, Frederic 12
   Luxemburg-Casco 57, Clintonville 0
   Madison Memorial 31, Beloit Memorial 0
   Markesan 26, Palmyra-Eagle 6
   Marquette University 20, Germantown 14
   Marshall 21, Waterloo 13
   Marshfield 36, Oshkosh North 0
   Martin Luther 55, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 0
   Mauston 54, Westfield Area 0
   McFarland 44, Clinton 6
   Menomonie 17, Superior 6
   Middleton 42, Janesville Craig 7
   Mineral Point 28, Cuba City 26
   Monona Grove 35, Milton 0
   Monroe 49, Fort Atkinson 8
   Mosinee 42, Medford Area 28
   Mukwonago 49, Waukesha North 17
   Muskego 45, Oconomowoc 14
   New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Pius XI Catholic 7
   New Berlin West 42, Wisconsin Lutheran 14
   New London 42, Green Bay West 0
   New Richmond 27, Ellsworth 22
   Northland Pines 14, Laona-Wabeno 6
   Northwestern 34, Spooner 28
   Notre Dame 20, Green Bay Preble 14
   Oak Creek 28, Racine Horlick 21
   Oconto 33, Sturgeon Bay 6
   Omro 43, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0
   Oostburg 31, St. Mary Catholic 0
   Osseo-Fairchild 30, Altoona 6
   Pittsville 35, Wild Rose 0
   Potosi/Cassville 21, Bangor 6
   Prairie du Chien 27, Platteville 6
   Pulaski 34, Ashwaubenon 13
   Racine St. Catherine's 62, Shoreland Lutheran 21
   Random Lake 31, Mishicot 24
   Ripon 32, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
   River Valley 31, Dodgeville 0
   Saint Croix Central 42, Osceola 0
   Saint Francis 2, SWCHA 0
   Sevastopol 65, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 0
   Seymour 21, Waupaca 10
   Sheboygan Falls 13, Roncalli 0
   Slinger 49, West Bend West 0
   Somerset 42, Amery 7
   South Milwaukee 27, Cudahy 0
   Southern Door 42, Peshtigo 22
   St. Marys Springs 51, Laconia 7
   Stanley-Boyd 48, Neillsville/Granton 23
   Stevens Point 52, D.C. Everest 13
   Stratford 47, Auburndale 7
   Sun Prairie 56, Madison East 8
   Union Grove 21, Elkhorn Area 19
   University School of Milwaukee 31, Brookfield Academy 0
   Valders 34, New Holstein 33
   Verona Area 47, Madison La Follette 14
   Viroqua 42, Luther 0
   Waterford 54, Westosha Central 15
   Watertown Luther Prep 42, Poynette 28
   Waunakee 45, Reedsburg Area 14
   West Bend East 35, Port Washington 26
   West De Pere 35, Menasha 7
   West Salem 21, Sparta 6
   Westby 63, Black River Falls 0
   Whitefish Bay 27, Nicolet 9
   Wilmot Union 23, Badger 17
   Winneconne 21, Plymouth 10
   Wisconsin Dells 34, Nekoosa 21
   Wisconsin Heights 58, Port Edwards 22
   Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 26, Wausau West 20
   Wrightstown 16, Freedom 7


   POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
   Northwood vs. Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore, ccd.
   

