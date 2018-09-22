Sports

Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores

September 21, 2018



MADISON - Friday's Scores


By The Associated Press
   PREP FOOTBALL
   Abbotsford 41, Greenwood 14
   Almond-Bancroft 35, Rosholt 0
   Amherst 21, Bonduel 13
   Appleton East 14, Appleton West 7, 2OT
   Appleton North 41, Kaukauna 23
   Arrowhead 35, Oconomowoc 28
   Ashland 46, Northland Pines 6
   Ashwaubenon 13, Manitowoc Lincoln 10
   Auburndale 35, Marathon 6
   Badger 28, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 0
   Bangor 57, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
   Bay Port 35, Notre Dame 14
   Beaver Dam 42, Portage 15
   Belleville 42, Waterloo 0
   Berlin 40, Campbellsport 12
   Brookfield East 56, Wauwatosa East 6
   Brookwood 38, New Lisbon 14
   Brown Deer 13, Cudahy 7
   Bruce 82, Mercer/Butternut 44
   Burlington 24, Westosha Central 0
   Cadott 20, Fall Creek 19
   Cambridge 21, Darlington 6
   Catholic Memorial 26, Kettle Moraine 7
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 34, Oostburg 0
   Chilton 28, Two Rivers 21
   Clayton 44, Prairie Farm 20
   Coleman 36, Algoma 12
   Crivitz 57, Suring 14
   Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 32, Phillips 18
   Cuba City 24, Boscobel 8
   Cumberland 36, Bloomer 22
   De Soto 8, Riverdale 0
   DeForest 42, Baraboo 7
   Denmark 40, Shawano Community 8
   Dodgeland 48, Parkview 14
   East Troy 35, Brodhead/Juda 21
   Edgar 48, Laconia 0
   Edgerton 52, Turner 16
   Edgewood 37, Fort Atkinson 6
   Eleva-Strum 34, Blair-Taylor 7
   Elk Mound 42, Colfax 14
   Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 42, Oakfield 24
   Ellsworth 20, Baldwin-Woodville 13
   Fennimore 58, Southwestern 14
   Franklin 41, Kenosha Bradford 7
   Freedom 21, Luxemburg-Casco 13
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 59, Luther 0
   Germantown 33, Wauwatosa West 7
   Grafton 63, Cedarburg 7
   Grantsburg 49, Unity 6
   Green Bay Preble 42, Sheboygan North 21
   Green Bay Southwest 42, Sheboygan South 7
   Greendale 13, New Berlin West 6
   Hartford Union 33, West Bend West 6
   Highland 22, River Ridge 15
   Hilbert 55, Mishicot 18
   Holmen 58, Aquinas 0
   Homestead 50, Nicolet 26
   Horicon/Hustisford 40, Markesan 2
   Hortonville 22, Oshkosh West 14
   Howards Grove 29, Random Lake 0
   Hurley 54, Elcho/White Lake 0
   Independence/Gilmanton 16, Whitehall 14
   Iola-Scandinavia 49, Manawa 15
   Ithaca 50, Kickapoo/LaFarge 0
   Janesville Craig 34, Madison East 6
   Jefferson 27, Clinton 8
   Johnson Creek 14, Fall River 6
   Kenosha Indian Trail 13, Oak Creek 6
   Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 16, Shoreland Lutheran 14
   Kenosha Tremper 31, Racine Park 14
   Kewaskum 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
   Kewaunee 54, Sturgeon Bay 0
   Kiel 38, Valders 0
   Kimberly 38, Neenah 0
   Lake Holcombe/Cornell 54, St. Croix Falls 28
   Lake Mills 43, Columbus 21
   Lakeland 30, Merrill 18
   Lakeside Lutheran 41, Watertown Luther Prep 13
   Little Chute 23, Fox Valley Lutheran 3
   Lodi 27, Poynette 7
   Lourdes Academy 46, Randolph 28
   Loyal 54, Athens 26
   Madison West 38, Beloit Memorial 13
   Marinette 28, Clintonville 7
   Marquette University 28, Brookfield Central 22
   Marshall 18, New Glarus/Monticello 13
   Marshfield 52, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 18
   Martin Luther 55, Catholic Central 6
   Mauston 31, Adams-Friendship 7
   Mayville 48, St. Mary Catholic 14
   McFarland 51, Big Foot 12
   Medford Area 22, Antigo 18
   Melrose-Mindoro 55, Augusta 0
   Menasha 55, Green Bay West 0
   Menominee, Mich. 57, Southern Door 32
   Menomonie 20, Hudson 17
   Middleton 46, Janesville Parker 0
   Milwaukee Bradley Tech 44, Milwaukee South 23
   Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 36, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 0
   Milwaukee King 20, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 14
   Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 46, Milwaukee Madison/University 6
   Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny 46, Milwaukee North 0
   Mineral Point 42, Iowa-Grant 6
   Mondovi 35, Glenwood City 0
   Monona Grove 48, Monroe 15
   Mosinee 42, Rhinelander 21
   Mount Horeb/Barneveld 57, Reedsburg Area 32
   Mukwonago 35, West Allis Nathan Hale 0
   Muskego 63, Waukesha South 0
   Neillsville/Granton 14, Altoona 7
   New Berlin Eisenhower 55, West Allis Central 0
   New Holstein 49, Roncalli 6
   New London 19, Xavier 6
   New Richmond 42, Somerset 40
   Northwestern 43, Hayward 16
   Northwestern 43, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 16
   Northwood 63, Winter/Birchwood 38
   Onalaska 43, Tomah 13
   Oregon 35, Stoughton 10
   Osceola 47, Prescott 23
   Owen-Withee 53, Thorp 14
   Ozaukee 7, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 0
   Palmyra-Eagle 42, North Fond du Lac 0
   Palmyra-Eagle 42, SWCHA 0
   Pardeeville 8, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6
   Peshtigo 38, Oconto 19
   Pewaukee 59, Pius XI Catholic 0
   Platteville 49, Richland Center 0
   Plymouth 42, Ripon 7
   Prairie du Chien 44, Dodgeville 7
   Pulaski 37, De Pere 14
   Racine Horlick 32, Racine Case 20
   Reedsville 53, Manitowoc Lutheran 7
   Regis 42, Durand 6
   Rice Lake 52, Eau Claire North 6
   Rio 28, Cambria-Friesland 22
   River Falls 48, Eau Claire Memorial 7
   River Valley 27, Lancaster 17
   Royall 28, Hillsboro 14
   Saint Croix Central 56, Amery 0
   Saint Francis 29, Living Word Lutheran 27
   Sevastopol 60, Menominee Indian 16
   Sheboygan Falls 28, Brillion 0
   Shiocton 27, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 26
   Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 15, Greenfield 12
   Shullsburg 56, North Crawford 7
   Siren 44, Shell Lake 24
   Slinger 37, Port Washington 18
   South Milwaukee 36, Whitnall 35
   Sparta 17, La Crosse Central 12
   Spencer/Columbus Catholic 41, Colby 0
   Spring Valley 41, Boyceville 16
   St. Marys Springs 46, Omro 14
   Stanley-Boyd 14, Osseo-Fairchild 12
   Stevens Point 21, Wausau West 0
   Stratford 41, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
   Sun Prairie 50, Madison La Follette 6
   Superior 26, Chippewa Falls 7
   Tomahawk 42, Chequamegon 6
   Turtle Lake 38, Pepin/Alma 28
   University School of Milwaukee 38, Hope Christian 0
   Verona Area 28, Madison Memorial 10
   Viroqua 26, Black River Falls 0
   Waterford 42, Elkhorn Area 7
   Watertown 26, Milton 13
   Waukesha West 35, Waukesha North 0
   Waunakee 51, Sauk Prairie 0
   Waupaca 37, Green Bay East 8
   Wausaukee 46, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 12
   Wautoma 48, Nekoosa 21
   Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 48, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 6
   Webster 50, Cameron 13
   West Bend East 26, Whitefish Bay 6
   West De Pere 45, Seymour 0
   West Salem 35, La Crosse Logan 7
   Westby 26, Arcadia 24
   Whitewater 22, Evansville/Albany 21
   Wild Rose 41, Tri-County 0
   Wilmot Union 24, Union Grove 7
   Winnebago Lutheran Academy 24, Lomira 13
   Winneconne 55, Waupun 0
   Wisconsin Dells 58, Westfield Area 0
   Wisconsin Lutheran 34, Milwaukee Lutheran 20
   Wrightstown 51, Oconto Falls 19
   

 

