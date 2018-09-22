Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores
September 21, 2018
MADISON - Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press
Abbotsford 41, Greenwood 14
Almond-Bancroft 35, Rosholt 0
Amherst 21, Bonduel 13
Appleton East 14, Appleton West 7, 2OT
Appleton North 41, Kaukauna 23
Arrowhead 35, Oconomowoc 28
Ashland 46, Northland Pines 6
Ashwaubenon 13, Manitowoc Lincoln 10
Auburndale 35, Marathon 6
Badger 28, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 0
Bangor 57, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
Bay Port 35, Notre Dame 14
Beaver Dam 42, Portage 15
Belleville 42, Waterloo 0
Berlin 40, Campbellsport 12
Brookfield East 56, Wauwatosa East 6
Brookwood 38, New Lisbon 14
Brown Deer 13, Cudahy 7
Bruce 82, Mercer/Butternut 44
Burlington 24, Westosha Central 0
Cadott 20, Fall Creek 19
Cambridge 21, Darlington 6
Catholic Memorial 26, Kettle Moraine 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium 34, Oostburg 0
Chilton 28, Two Rivers 21
Clayton 44, Prairie Farm 20
Coleman 36, Algoma 12
Crivitz 57, Suring 14
Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 32, Phillips 18
Cuba City 24, Boscobel 8
Cumberland 36, Bloomer 22
De Soto 8, Riverdale 0
DeForest 42, Baraboo 7
Denmark 40, Shawano Community 8
Dodgeland 48, Parkview 14
East Troy 35, Brodhead/Juda 21
Edgar 48, Laconia 0
Edgerton 52, Turner 16
Edgewood 37, Fort Atkinson 6
Eleva-Strum 34, Blair-Taylor 7
Elk Mound 42, Colfax 14
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 42, Oakfield 24
Ellsworth 20, Baldwin-Woodville 13
Fennimore 58, Southwestern 14
Franklin 41, Kenosha Bradford 7
Freedom 21, Luxemburg-Casco 13
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 59, Luther 0
Germantown 33, Wauwatosa West 7
Grafton 63, Cedarburg 7
Grantsburg 49, Unity 6
Green Bay Preble 42, Sheboygan North 21
Green Bay Southwest 42, Sheboygan South 7
Greendale 13, New Berlin West 6
Hartford Union 33, West Bend West 6
Highland 22, River Ridge 15
Hilbert 55, Mishicot 18
Holmen 58, Aquinas 0
Homestead 50, Nicolet 26
Horicon/Hustisford 40, Markesan 2
Hortonville 22, Oshkosh West 14
Howards Grove 29, Random Lake 0
Hurley 54, Elcho/White Lake 0
Independence/Gilmanton 16, Whitehall 14
Iola-Scandinavia 49, Manawa 15
Ithaca 50, Kickapoo/LaFarge 0
Janesville Craig 34, Madison East 6
Jefferson 27, Clinton 8
Johnson Creek 14, Fall River 6
Kenosha Indian Trail 13, Oak Creek 6
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 16, Shoreland Lutheran 14
Kenosha Tremper 31, Racine Park 14
Kewaskum 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Kewaunee 54, Sturgeon Bay 0
Kiel 38, Valders 0
Kimberly 38, Neenah 0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 54, St. Croix Falls 28
Lake Mills 43, Columbus 21
Lakeland 30, Merrill 18
Lakeside Lutheran 41, Watertown Luther Prep 13
Little Chute 23, Fox Valley Lutheran 3
Lodi 27, Poynette 7
Lourdes Academy 46, Randolph 28
Loyal 54, Athens 26
Madison West 38, Beloit Memorial 13
Marinette 28, Clintonville 7
Marquette University 28, Brookfield Central 22
Marshall 18, New Glarus/Monticello 13
Marshfield 52, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 18
Martin Luther 55, Catholic Central 6
Mauston 31, Adams-Friendship 7
Mayville 48, St. Mary Catholic 14
McFarland 51, Big Foot 12
Medford Area 22, Antigo 18
Melrose-Mindoro 55, Augusta 0
Menasha 55, Green Bay West 0
Menominee, Mich. 57, Southern Door 32
Menomonie 20, Hudson 17
Middleton 46, Janesville Parker 0
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 44, Milwaukee South 23
Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 36, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 0
Milwaukee King 20, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 14
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 46, Milwaukee Madison/University 6
Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny 46, Milwaukee North 0
Mineral Point 42, Iowa-Grant 6
Mondovi 35, Glenwood City 0
Monona Grove 48, Monroe 15
Mosinee 42, Rhinelander 21
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 57, Reedsburg Area 32
Mukwonago 35, West Allis Nathan Hale 0
Muskego 63, Waukesha South 0
Neillsville/Granton 14, Altoona 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 55, West Allis Central 0
New Holstein 49, Roncalli 6
New London 19, Xavier 6
New Richmond 42, Somerset 40
Northwestern 43, Hayward 16
Northwestern 43, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 16
Northwood 63, Winter/Birchwood 38
Onalaska 43, Tomah 13
Oregon 35, Stoughton 10
Osceola 47, Prescott 23
Owen-Withee 53, Thorp 14
Ozaukee 7, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 0
Palmyra-Eagle 42, North Fond du Lac 0
Palmyra-Eagle 42, SWCHA 0
Pardeeville 8, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6
Peshtigo 38, Oconto 19
Pewaukee 59, Pius XI Catholic 0
Platteville 49, Richland Center 0
Plymouth 42, Ripon 7
Prairie du Chien 44, Dodgeville 7
Pulaski 37, De Pere 14
Racine Horlick 32, Racine Case 20
Reedsville 53, Manitowoc Lutheran 7
Regis 42, Durand 6
Rice Lake 52, Eau Claire North 6
Rio 28, Cambria-Friesland 22
River Falls 48, Eau Claire Memorial 7
River Valley 27, Lancaster 17
Royall 28, Hillsboro 14
Saint Croix Central 56, Amery 0
Saint Francis 29, Living Word Lutheran 27
Sevastopol 60, Menominee Indian 16
Sheboygan Falls 28, Brillion 0
Shiocton 27, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 26
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 15, Greenfield 12
Shullsburg 56, North Crawford 7
Siren 44, Shell Lake 24
Slinger 37, Port Washington 18
South Milwaukee 36, Whitnall 35
Sparta 17, La Crosse Central 12
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 41, Colby 0
Spring Valley 41, Boyceville 16
St. Marys Springs 46, Omro 14
Stanley-Boyd 14, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Stevens Point 21, Wausau West 0
Stratford 41, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Sun Prairie 50, Madison La Follette 6
Superior 26, Chippewa Falls 7
Tomahawk 42, Chequamegon 6
Turtle Lake 38, Pepin/Alma 28
University School of Milwaukee 38, Hope Christian 0
Verona Area 28, Madison Memorial 10
Viroqua 26, Black River Falls 0
Waterford 42, Elkhorn Area 7
Watertown 26, Milton 13
Waukesha West 35, Waukesha North 0
Waunakee 51, Sauk Prairie 0
Waupaca 37, Green Bay East 8
Wausaukee 46, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 12
Wautoma 48, Nekoosa 21
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 48, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 6
Webster 50, Cameron 13
West Bend East 26, Whitefish Bay 6
West De Pere 45, Seymour 0
West Salem 35, La Crosse Logan 7
Westby 26, Arcadia 24
Whitewater 22, Evansville/Albany 21
Wild Rose 41, Tri-County 0
Wilmot Union 24, Union Grove 7
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 24, Lomira 13
Winneconne 55, Waupun 0
Wisconsin Dells 58, Westfield Area 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 34, Milwaukee Lutheran 20
Wrightstown 51, Oconto Falls 19