Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores

September 14, 2018

MADISON - Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores.

   Abbotsford 41, Assumption 6
   Adams-Friendship 14, Wisconsin Dells 6
   Almond-Bancroft 42, Blair-Taylor 7
   Amery 14, Osceola 7
   Amherst 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 8
   Antigo 24, Rhinelander 13
   Appleton North 47, Appleton East 7
   Arcadia 6, Viroqua 3
   Arrowhead 41, Waukesha South 14
   Ashland 32, Merrill 20
   Ashwaubenon 44, Green Bay Southwest 21
   Auburndale 35, Tomahawk 0
   Badger 51, Westosha Central 14
   Bangor 46, Hillsboro 6
   Bay Port 28, Pulaski 0
   Big Foot 34, Clinton 26
   Black Hawk 64, Benton/Scales Mound 38
   Black River Falls 54, Luther 12
   Brookfield Central 40, Wauwatosa West 7
   Brookfield East 35, Menomonee Falls 6
   Cambria-Friesland 54, Deerfield 0
   Cambridge 49, Waterloo 14
   Campbellsport 22, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 9
   Catholic Memorial 26, Hamilton 7
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 69, St. Mary Catholic 6
   Cedarburg 29, West Bend West 7
   Chilton 26, Sheboygan Falls 13
   Chippewa Falls 67, Eau Claire Memorial 65
   Clayton 46, Bruce 28
   Cochrane-Fountain City 16, Independence/Gilmanton 8
   Colby 34, Fall Creek 21
   Coleman 52, Sturgeon Bay 6
   Colfax 42, Boyceville 8
   Crivitz 35, Laona-Wabeno 0
   Cuba City 36, Southwestern 3
   Cudahy 42, Pius XI Catholic 7
   Cumberland 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26
   D.C. Everest 21, Wausau West 14
   De Pere 60, Sheboygan North 13
   De Soto 40, Kickapoo/LaFarge 20
   DeForest 46, Sauk Prairie 7
   Denmark 59, Oconto Falls 0
   Dodgeville 59, Richland Center 17
   East Troy 41, Evansville/Albany 20
   Edgar 65, Chequamegon 0
   Edgerton 34, Jefferson 7
   Eleva-Strum 46, Augusta 6
   Elk Mound 28, Durand 21
   Elmwood/Plum City 32, Pepin/Alma 14
   Fall River 35, Randolph 6
   Fennimore 42, Darlington 8
   Florence 62, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 6
   Fond du Lac 63, Hortonville 20
   Franklin 28, Oak Creek 20
   Freedom 17, Waupaca 14
   Germantown 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
   Gibraltar 80, Gillett 30
   Gilman 55, Thorp 6
   Grafton 28, Nicolet 7
   Grantsburg 45, Webster 6
   Green Bay East 70, Green Bay West 0
   Green Bay Preble 20, Sheboygan South 0
   Greendale 47, Wisconsin Lutheran 14
   Greenwood 14, Athens 12
   Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 44, Ladysmith 26
   Hilbert 29, Howards Grove 28
   Holmen 60, Tomah 7
   Homestead 42, Whitefish Bay 20
   Horicon/Hustisford 38, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 7
   Hudson 16, Superior 7
   Hurley 49, Northland Pines 27
   Iola-Scandinavia 47, Bonduel 12
   Iowa-Grant 26, Boscobel 14
   Ithaca 48, North Crawford 14
   Janesville Craig 17, Madison La Follette 10
   Johnson Creek 45, Rio 8
   Kaukauna 37, Oshkosh West 20
   Kenosha Bradford 23, Kenosha Tremper 7
   Kenosha Indian Trail 41, Racine Case 20
   Kewaunee 45, Oconto 0
   Kiel 42, Brillion 0
   Kimberly 45, Appleton West 7
   La Crosse Central 22, La Crosse Logan 10
   Lake Mills 47, Poynette 14
   Lakeside Lutheran 41, Columbus 6
   Lancaster 35, Platteville 12
   Lincoln 18, New Auburn 16
   Little Chute 42, Clintonville 13
   Lodi 34, Watertown Luther Prep 14
   Lourdes Academy 56, Wayland Academy 14
   Loyal 52, Owen-Withee 15
   Luck 64, Siren 26
   Luxemburg-Casco 49, Marinette 20
   Madison East 32, Janesville Parker 14
   Madison Memorial 35, Madison West 13
   Manawa 54, Shiocton 13
   Manitowoc Lutheran 27, Oostburg 7
   Markesan 50, Parkview 8
   Marquette University 49, Wauwatosa East 0
   Marshfield 13, Stevens Point 7
   Martin Luther 67, Shoreland Lutheran 12
   Mauston 36, Wautoma 24
   Mayville 34, Laconia 0
   McFarland 45, Whitewater 6
   Medford Area 26, Menominee, Mich. 7
   Melrose-Mindoro 49, Whitehall 0
   Menasha 34, New London 28
   Menomonie 42, Eau Claire North 0
   Middleton 42, Beloit Memorial 6
   Milwaukee Lutheran 50, Greenfield 46
   Milwaukee Vincent 32, Milwaukee Pulaski 0
   Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny 32, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 0
   Mineral Point 54, Marshall 18
   Mondovi 13, Osseo-Fairchild 12
   Monona Grove 49, Fort Atkinson 0
   Mosinee 45, Lakeland 27
   Mount Horeb/Barneveld 24, Baraboo 14
   Muskego 49, Kettle Moraine 7
   Neenah 44, Oshkosh North 6
   Nekoosa 49, Westfield Area 6
   New Berlin Eisenhower 24, New Berlin West 6
   New Glarus/Monticello 13, Belleville 9
   New Lisbon 32, Cashton 7
   New Richmond 48, Prescott 7
   Newman Catholic 55, Oneida Nation 34
   Northern Elite 34, Suring 0
   Northwestern 35, Bloomer 12
   Northwood/Solon Springs 54, Mercer/Butternut 6
   Notre Dame 33, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
   Oakfield 46, Wisconsin Heights 12
   Omro 28, Lomira 7
   Onalaska 62, Sparta 55
   Oregon 38, Milton 13
   Ozaukee 21, Turtle Lake 20
   Pacelli 20, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14
   Palmyra-Eagle 22, Pardeeville 12
   Pecatonica/Argyle 50, Belmont 0
   Peshtigo 39, Crandon 6
   Pewaukee 37, West Allis Central 13
   Phillips 49, McDonell Central 22
   Pittsville 35, Dodgeland 0
   Plymouth 35, Kewaskum 0
   Port Edwards 34, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 30
   Port Washington 35, Hartford Union 25
   Prairie Farm 52, Frederic 34
   Prairie du Chien 33, River Valley 6
   Racine Horlick 41, Racine Park 6
   Racine St. Catherine's 44, Dominican 7
   Random Lake 28, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 0
   Reedsburg Area 38, Beaver Dam 0
   Reedsville 41, Mishicot 0
   Regis 35, Altoona 0
   Rib Lake/Prentice 6, Marathon 0
   Ripon 56, Waupun 19
   River Falls 61, Rice Lake 44
   Riverdale 22, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 8
   Rosholt 6, Wild Rose 0
   Saint Croix Central 56, Baldwin-Woodville 14
   Saint Francis 53, St. John's NW Military Academy 0
   Sevastopol 64, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 16
   Seymour 42, Shawano Community 19
   Shell Lake 62, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 16
   Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 24, South Milwaukee 21
   Slinger 21, West Bend East 18
   Somerset 44, Ellsworth 16
   Southern Door 16, Algoma 7
   Spencer/Columbus Catholic 46, Neillsville/Granton 16
   Spooner 49, Barron 12
   Spring Valley 26, Glenwood City 16
   St. Croix Falls 62, Cameron 26
   St. Marys Springs 42, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7
   Stanley-Boyd 29, Cadott 22
   Stoughton 13, Monroe 6
   Stratford 34, Marengo, Ill. 33
   Sun Prairie 43, Verona Area 35
   Three Lakes/Phelps 68, Elcho/White Lake 30
   Tri-County 30, Tigerton/Marion 16
   Turner 32, Brodhead/Juda 27
   Two Rivers 29, New Holstein 7
   Union Grove 35, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 2
   Unity 33, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13
   Valders 37, Roncalli 20
   Waterford 42, Burlington 14
   Watertown 23, Edgewood 14
   Waukesha North 35, Oconomowoc 34
   Waukesha West 35, Mukwonago 34
   Waunakee 70, Portage 6
   Wausaukee 50, Menominee Indian 0
   Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 36, River Ridge 33
   West De Pere 49, Xavier 7
   West Salem 34, Aquinas 6
   Westby 43, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8
   Whitnall 16, Brown Deer 15
   Wilmot Union 17, Elkhorn Area 15
   Winneconne 15, Berlin 14
   Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44, Wausau East 14
   Wrightstown 42, Fox Valley Lutheran 28
 

