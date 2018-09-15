Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores
September 14, 2018
MADISON - Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores.
Abbotsford 41, Assumption 6
Adams-Friendship 14, Wisconsin Dells 6
Almond-Bancroft 42, Blair-Taylor 7
Amery 14, Osceola 7
Amherst 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 8
Antigo 24, Rhinelander 13
Appleton North 47, Appleton East 7
Arcadia 6, Viroqua 3
Arrowhead 41, Waukesha South 14
Ashland 32, Merrill 20
Ashwaubenon 44, Green Bay Southwest 21
Auburndale 35, Tomahawk 0
Badger 51, Westosha Central 14
Bangor 46, Hillsboro 6
Bay Port 28, Pulaski 0
Big Foot 34, Clinton 26
Black Hawk 64, Benton/Scales Mound 38
Black River Falls 54, Luther 12
Brookfield Central 40, Wauwatosa West 7
Brookfield East 35, Menomonee Falls 6
Cambria-Friesland 54, Deerfield 0
Cambridge 49, Waterloo 14
Campbellsport 22, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 9
Catholic Memorial 26, Hamilton 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium 69, St. Mary Catholic 6
Cedarburg 29, West Bend West 7
Chilton 26, Sheboygan Falls 13
Chippewa Falls 67, Eau Claire Memorial 65
Clayton 46, Bruce 28
Cochrane-Fountain City 16, Independence/Gilmanton 8
Colby 34, Fall Creek 21
Coleman 52, Sturgeon Bay 6
Colfax 42, Boyceville 8
Crivitz 35, Laona-Wabeno 0
Cuba City 36, Southwestern 3
Cudahy 42, Pius XI Catholic 7
Cumberland 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26
D.C. Everest 21, Wausau West 14
De Pere 60, Sheboygan North 13
De Soto 40, Kickapoo/LaFarge 20
DeForest 46, Sauk Prairie 7
Denmark 59, Oconto Falls 0
Dodgeville 59, Richland Center 17
East Troy 41, Evansville/Albany 20
Edgar 65, Chequamegon 0
Edgerton 34, Jefferson 7
Eleva-Strum 46, Augusta 6
Elk Mound 28, Durand 21
Elmwood/Plum City 32, Pepin/Alma 14
Fall River 35, Randolph 6
Fennimore 42, Darlington 8
Florence 62, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 6
Fond du Lac 63, Hortonville 20
Franklin 28, Oak Creek 20
Freedom 17, Waupaca 14
Germantown 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
Gibraltar 80, Gillett 30
Gilman 55, Thorp 6
Grafton 28, Nicolet 7
Grantsburg 45, Webster 6
Green Bay East 70, Green Bay West 0
Green Bay Preble 20, Sheboygan South 0
Greendale 47, Wisconsin Lutheran 14
Greenwood 14, Athens 12
Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 44, Ladysmith 26
Hilbert 29, Howards Grove 28
Holmen 60, Tomah 7
Homestead 42, Whitefish Bay 20
Horicon/Hustisford 38, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 7
Hudson 16, Superior 7
Hurley 49, Northland Pines 27
Iola-Scandinavia 47, Bonduel 12
Iowa-Grant 26, Boscobel 14
Ithaca 48, North Crawford 14
Janesville Craig 17, Madison La Follette 10
Johnson Creek 45, Rio 8
Kaukauna 37, Oshkosh West 20
Kenosha Bradford 23, Kenosha Tremper 7
Kenosha Indian Trail 41, Racine Case 20
Kewaunee 45, Oconto 0
Kiel 42, Brillion 0
Kimberly 45, Appleton West 7
La Crosse Central 22, La Crosse Logan 10
Lake Mills 47, Poynette 14
Lakeside Lutheran 41, Columbus 6
Lancaster 35, Platteville 12
Lincoln 18, New Auburn 16
Little Chute 42, Clintonville 13
Lodi 34, Watertown Luther Prep 14
Lourdes Academy 56, Wayland Academy 14
Loyal 52, Owen-Withee 15
Luck 64, Siren 26
Luxemburg-Casco 49, Marinette 20
Madison East 32, Janesville Parker 14
Madison Memorial 35, Madison West 13
Manawa 54, Shiocton 13
Manitowoc Lutheran 27, Oostburg 7
Markesan 50, Parkview 8
Marquette University 49, Wauwatosa East 0
Marshfield 13, Stevens Point 7
Martin Luther 67, Shoreland Lutheran 12
Mauston 36, Wautoma 24
Mayville 34, Laconia 0
McFarland 45, Whitewater 6
Medford Area 26, Menominee, Mich. 7
Melrose-Mindoro 49, Whitehall 0
Menasha 34, New London 28
Menomonie 42, Eau Claire North 0
Middleton 42, Beloit Memorial 6
Milwaukee Lutheran 50, Greenfield 46
Milwaukee Vincent 32, Milwaukee Pulaski 0
Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny 32, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 0
Mineral Point 54, Marshall 18
Mondovi 13, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Monona Grove 49, Fort Atkinson 0
Mosinee 45, Lakeland 27
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 24, Baraboo 14
Muskego 49, Kettle Moraine 7
Neenah 44, Oshkosh North 6
Nekoosa 49, Westfield Area 6
New Berlin Eisenhower 24, New Berlin West 6
New Glarus/Monticello 13, Belleville 9
New Lisbon 32, Cashton 7
New Richmond 48, Prescott 7
Newman Catholic 55, Oneida Nation 34
Northern Elite 34, Suring 0
Northwestern 35, Bloomer 12
Northwood/Solon Springs 54, Mercer/Butternut 6
Notre Dame 33, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Oakfield 46, Wisconsin Heights 12
Omro 28, Lomira 7
Onalaska 62, Sparta 55
Oregon 38, Milton 13
Ozaukee 21, Turtle Lake 20
Pacelli 20, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14
Palmyra-Eagle 22, Pardeeville 12
Pecatonica/Argyle 50, Belmont 0
Peshtigo 39, Crandon 6
Pewaukee 37, West Allis Central 13
Phillips 49, McDonell Central 22
Pittsville 35, Dodgeland 0
Plymouth 35, Kewaskum 0
Port Edwards 34, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 30
Port Washington 35, Hartford Union 25
Prairie Farm 52, Frederic 34
Prairie du Chien 33, River Valley 6
Racine Horlick 41, Racine Park 6
Racine St. Catherine's 44, Dominican 7
Random Lake 28, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 0
Reedsburg Area 38, Beaver Dam 0
Reedsville 41, Mishicot 0
Regis 35, Altoona 0
Rib Lake/Prentice 6, Marathon 0
Ripon 56, Waupun 19
River Falls 61, Rice Lake 44
Riverdale 22, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 8
Rosholt 6, Wild Rose 0
Saint Croix Central 56, Baldwin-Woodville 14
Saint Francis 53, St. John's NW Military Academy 0
Sevastopol 64, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 16
Seymour 42, Shawano Community 19
Shell Lake 62, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 16
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 24, South Milwaukee 21
Slinger 21, West Bend East 18
Somerset 44, Ellsworth 16
Southern Door 16, Algoma 7
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 46, Neillsville/Granton 16
Spooner 49, Barron 12
Spring Valley 26, Glenwood City 16
St. Croix Falls 62, Cameron 26
St. Marys Springs 42, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7
Stanley-Boyd 29, Cadott 22
Stoughton 13, Monroe 6
Stratford 34, Marengo, Ill. 33
Sun Prairie 43, Verona Area 35
Three Lakes/Phelps 68, Elcho/White Lake 30
Tri-County 30, Tigerton/Marion 16
Turner 32, Brodhead/Juda 27
Two Rivers 29, New Holstein 7
Union Grove 35, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 2
Unity 33, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13
Valders 37, Roncalli 20
Waterford 42, Burlington 14
Watertown 23, Edgewood 14
Waukesha North 35, Oconomowoc 34
Waukesha West 35, Mukwonago 34
Waunakee 70, Portage 6
Wausaukee 50, Menominee Indian 0
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 36, River Ridge 33
West De Pere 49, Xavier 7
West Salem 34, Aquinas 6
Westby 43, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8
Whitnall 16, Brown Deer 15
Wilmot Union 17, Elkhorn Area 15
Winneconne 15, Berlin 14
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44, Wausau East 14
Wrightstown 42, Fox Valley Lutheran 28
