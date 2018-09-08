Sports

Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores

September 7, 2018

By:

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 10:19 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 10:19 PM CDT

MADISON - Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores

  Abbotsford 41, Thorp 0
   Amherst 31, Shiocton 7
   Antigo 28, Lakeland 13
   Appleton West 49, Oshkosh North 0
   Arrowhead 27, Kettle Moraine 17
   Baldwin-Woodville 14, Osceola 6
   Bangor 46, New Lisbon 7
   Baraboo 34, Portage 8
   Bay Port 49, Ashwaubenon 12
   Berlin 42, Waupun 7
   Big Foot 48, Whitewater 18
   Black Hawk 8, Pecatonica/Argyle 6
   Bloomer 46, Ladysmith 20
   Bonduel 35, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
   Brookfield Central 47, West Allis Nathan Hale 14
   Brookwood 34, Cashton 12
   Burlington 27, Badger 20
   Cadott 22, Neillsville/Granton 6
   Cambridge 49, Wisconsin Dells 19
   Catholic Central 29, Shoreland Lutheran 25
   Colby 20, Spring Valley 13
   Edgar 46, Auburndale 6
   Ellsworth 38, Amery 14
   Fall River 2, Wayland Academy 0
   Fennimore 27, Cuba City 0
   Fond du Lac 49, Kingsford, Mich. 6
   Franklin 29, Racine Case 6
   Freedom 42, Oconto Falls 7
   Gibraltar 50, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14
   Gilman 35, Owen-Withee 0
   Glenwood City 27, Durand 12
   Grantsburg 55, Turtle Lake 28
   Green Bay Preble 16, De Pere 14
   Green Bay Southwest 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
   Hilbert 41, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 6
   Holmen 20, West Salem 0
   Homestead 42, West Bend East 17
   Horicon/Hustisford 41, Palmyra-Eagle 6
   Hortonville 53, Wausau West 14
   Hudson 49, Eau Claire North 7
   Hurley 62, Suring 7
   Iola-Scandinavia 49, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
   Iowa-Grant 22, Southwestern 13
   Jefferson 20, Brodhead/Juda 0
   Johnson Creek 45, Cambria-Friesland 30
   Kenosha Indian Trail 41, Racine Park 0
   Kewaunee 41, Southern Door 12
   Kiel 35, Roncalli 0
   Kimberly 42, Oshkosh West 14
   Lake Holcombe/Cornell 38, Pepin/Alma 14
   Lakeside Lutheran 35, Wautoma 0
   Lancaster 42, Luther 0
   Little Chute 33, Marinette 8
   Lodi 52, Westfield Area 0
   Lomira 28, Laconia 6
   Marathon 47, Chequamegon 14
   Markesan 16, Dodgeland 13
   Martin Luther 40, Racine Lutheran 8
   McFarland 48, East Troy 27
   Medford Area 36, Rhinelander 7
   Menasha 52, Shawano Community 22
   Merrill 26, Wausau East 14
   Mineral Point 42, Darlington 0
   Mondovi 45, Colfax 6
   Monona Grove 36, Edgewood 0
   Mukwonago 45, Oconomowoc 14
   Muskego 28, Catholic Memorial 27
   Neenah 33, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
   New Berlin West 13, Pewaukee 7
   New Holstein 28, Chilton 21
   New London 41, Green Bay East 13
   Newman Catholic 47, Gillett 6
   Nicolet 7, West Bend West 6
   Northwestern 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 6
   Oak Creek 29, Kenosha Bradford 7
   Omro 41, Mayville 13
   Onalaska 21, La Crosse Logan 14
   Oostburg 28, Mishicot 20
   Oregon 40, Fort Atkinson 0
   Ozaukee 9, Random Lake 3
   Pittsville 56, Tri-County 8
   Platteville 28, Arcadia 8
   Plymouth 41, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
   Potosi/Cassville 50, Highland 0
   Poynette 28, Marshall 7
   Pulaski 35, Notre Dame 28
   Racine Horlick 57, Kenosha Tremper 7
   Reedsburg Area 9, Sauk Prairie 7
   Reedsville 18, Howards Grove 0
   Rice Lake 34, Chippewa Falls 13
   Ripon 14, Kewaskum 7
   River Falls 25, Menomonie 18
   Saint Croix Central 39, New Richmond 0
   Saint Francis 32, Brookfield Academy 0
   Sevastopol 44, Oneida Nation 22
   Seymour 38, Xavier 28
   Sheboygan Falls 13, Valders 6
   Sheboygan South 29, Sheboygan North 0
   Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 21, Brown Deer 14
   Somerset 42, Prescott 21
   Spencer/Columbus Catholic 40, Stanley-Boyd 6
   Spooner 45, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 12
   St. Marys Springs 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 0
   St. Marys Springs 49, Kingsford, Mich. 6
   Stoughton 26, Milton 14
   Stratford 49, Tomahawk 7
   Sun Prairie 49, Janesville Craig 0
   Tomah 22, Sparta 17
   Two Rivers 35, Brillion 0
   Unity 31, Clear Lake 8
   Verona Area 35, Madison West 0
   Viroqua 26, Dodgeville 6
   Waterford 24, Wilmot Union 14
   Watertown 41, Monroe 14
   Waukesha North 45, Waukesha South 13
   Waukesha West 21, Germantown 7
   Waunakee 31, DeForest 7
   Waupaca 49, Green Bay West 0
   Wauwatosa West 27, Wauwatosa East 7
   Westby 35, River Valley 28
   Whitefish Bay 14, Grafton 0
   Wild Rose 20, Boscobel 14
   Wisconsin Lutheran 44, Pius XI Catholic 14
   Wrightstown 34, Clintonville 0
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars