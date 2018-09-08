Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores
September 7, 2018
MADISON - Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores
Abbotsford 41, Thorp 0
Amherst 31, Shiocton 7
Antigo 28, Lakeland 13
Appleton West 49, Oshkosh North 0
Arrowhead 27, Kettle Moraine 17
Baldwin-Woodville 14, Osceola 6
Bangor 46, New Lisbon 7
Baraboo 34, Portage 8
Bay Port 49, Ashwaubenon 12
Berlin 42, Waupun 7
Big Foot 48, Whitewater 18
Black Hawk 8, Pecatonica/Argyle 6
Bloomer 46, Ladysmith 20
Bonduel 35, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
Brookfield Central 47, West Allis Nathan Hale 14
Brookwood 34, Cashton 12
Burlington 27, Badger 20
Cadott 22, Neillsville/Granton 6
Cambridge 49, Wisconsin Dells 19
Catholic Central 29, Shoreland Lutheran 25
Colby 20, Spring Valley 13
Edgar 46, Auburndale 6
Ellsworth 38, Amery 14
Fall River 2, Wayland Academy 0
Fennimore 27, Cuba City 0
Fond du Lac 49, Kingsford, Mich. 6
Franklin 29, Racine Case 6
Freedom 42, Oconto Falls 7
Gibraltar 50, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Gilman 35, Owen-Withee 0
Glenwood City 27, Durand 12
Grantsburg 55, Turtle Lake 28
Green Bay Preble 16, De Pere 14
Green Bay Southwest 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Hilbert 41, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 6
Holmen 20, West Salem 0
Homestead 42, West Bend East 17
Horicon/Hustisford 41, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Hortonville 53, Wausau West 14
Hudson 49, Eau Claire North 7
Hurley 62, Suring 7
Iola-Scandinavia 49, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
Iowa-Grant 22, Southwestern 13
Jefferson 20, Brodhead/Juda 0
Johnson Creek 45, Cambria-Friesland 30
Kenosha Indian Trail 41, Racine Park 0
Kewaunee 41, Southern Door 12
Kiel 35, Roncalli 0
Kimberly 42, Oshkosh West 14
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 38, Pepin/Alma 14
Lakeside Lutheran 35, Wautoma 0
Lancaster 42, Luther 0
Little Chute 33, Marinette 8
Lodi 52, Westfield Area 0
Lomira 28, Laconia 6
Marathon 47, Chequamegon 14
Markesan 16, Dodgeland 13
Martin Luther 40, Racine Lutheran 8
McFarland 48, East Troy 27
Medford Area 36, Rhinelander 7
Menasha 52, Shawano Community 22
Merrill 26, Wausau East 14
Mineral Point 42, Darlington 0
Mondovi 45, Colfax 6
Monona Grove 36, Edgewood 0
Mukwonago 45, Oconomowoc 14
Muskego 28, Catholic Memorial 27
Neenah 33, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
New Berlin West 13, Pewaukee 7
New Holstein 28, Chilton 21
New London 41, Green Bay East 13
Newman Catholic 47, Gillett 6
Nicolet 7, West Bend West 6
Northwestern 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 6
Oak Creek 29, Kenosha Bradford 7
Omro 41, Mayville 13
Onalaska 21, La Crosse Logan 14
Oostburg 28, Mishicot 20
Oregon 40, Fort Atkinson 0
Ozaukee 9, Random Lake 3
Pittsville 56, Tri-County 8
Platteville 28, Arcadia 8
Plymouth 41, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Potosi/Cassville 50, Highland 0
Poynette 28, Marshall 7
Pulaski 35, Notre Dame 28
Racine Horlick 57, Kenosha Tremper 7
Reedsburg Area 9, Sauk Prairie 7
Reedsville 18, Howards Grove 0
Rice Lake 34, Chippewa Falls 13
Ripon 14, Kewaskum 7
River Falls 25, Menomonie 18
Saint Croix Central 39, New Richmond 0
Saint Francis 32, Brookfield Academy 0
Sevastopol 44, Oneida Nation 22
Seymour 38, Xavier 28
Sheboygan Falls 13, Valders 6
Sheboygan South 29, Sheboygan North 0
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 21, Brown Deer 14
Somerset 42, Prescott 21
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 40, Stanley-Boyd 6
Spooner 45, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 12
St. Marys Springs 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 0
St. Marys Springs 49, Kingsford, Mich. 6
Stoughton 26, Milton 14
Stratford 49, Tomahawk 7
Sun Prairie 49, Janesville Craig 0
Tomah 22, Sparta 17
Two Rivers 35, Brillion 0
Unity 31, Clear Lake 8
Verona Area 35, Madison West 0
Viroqua 26, Dodgeville 6
Waterford 24, Wilmot Union 14
Watertown 41, Monroe 14
Waukesha North 45, Waukesha South 13
Waukesha West 21, Germantown 7
Waunakee 31, DeForest 7
Waupaca 49, Green Bay West 0
Wauwatosa West 27, Wauwatosa East 7
Westby 35, River Valley 28
Whitefish Bay 14, Grafton 0
Wild Rose 20, Boscobel 14
Wisconsin Lutheran 44, Pius XI Catholic 14
Wrightstown 34, Clintonville 0