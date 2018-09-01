Sports

August 31, 2018

MADISON - Here are Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores.

   Amery 34, Prescott 14
   Appleton West 35, Wausau West 24, 4OT
   Athens 42, Thorp 6
   Baldwin-Woodville 9, New Richmond 7
   Bangor 43, Royall 12
   Baraboo 37, Beaver Dam 21
   Burlington 48, Union Grove 7
   Cambria-Friesland 77, Wayland Academy 0
   Cambridge 30, Horicon/Hustisford 13
   Campbellsport 30, Ripon 10
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Manitowoc Lutheran 7
   Clear Lake 14, St. Croix Falls 0
   Cochrane-Fountain City 23, Augusta 18
   Colby 49, Altoona 0
   Colfax 34, Neillsville/Granton 12
   Cuba City 27, Darlington 20
   DeForest 40, Reedsburg Area 0
   Denmark 41, Clintonville 7
   Eleva-Strum 34, Whitehall 12
   Fennimore 35, Iowa-Grant 0
   Fond du Lac 30, Appleton North 7
   Franklin 45, Racine Park 0
   Green Bay East 34, Shawano Community 20
   Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 16, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0
   Greendale 40, Pewaukee 7
   Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 60, Barron 36
   Hillsboro 50, Cashton 28
   Homestead 43, Grafton 13
   Hurley 42, Cameron 6
   Iola-Scandinavia 55, Weyauwega-Fremont 9
   Jefferson 14, Evansville/Albany 13
   Johnson Creek 62, Deerfield 12
   Kaukauna 21, Menominee, Mich. 0
   Kewaunee 26, Algoma 21
   Kimberly 21, Stevens Point 0
   La Crosse Logan 30, Sparta 29
   Ladysmith 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
   Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Flambeau 12
   Little Chute 47, Luxemburg-Casco 21
   Lodi 16, St. Viator, Ill. 7
   Loyal 38, Assumption 0
   Madison Memorial 41, Madison East 0
   Marathon 28, Abbotsford 17
   Marinette 34, Oconto Falls 27
   Markesan 28, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 7
   Martin Luther 53, Dominican 7
   Mayville 29, Lomira 13
   McFarland 9, Turner 7
   Menomonee Falls 28, Wauwatosa West 7
   Menomonie 33, Chippewa Falls 23
   Middleton 40, Madison West 0
   Milw. Bay View 48, Milwaukee Pulaski 14
   Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 46, Milwaukee Hamilton 6
   Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 48, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 14
   Mineral Point 50, Boscobel 14
   Mishicot 35, St. Mary Catholic 0
   Mosinee 20, Merrill 6
   Mukwonago 56, Waukesha South 20
   Muskego 36, Brookfield East 12
   New Berlin Eisenhower 31, Wisconsin Lutheran 12
   New Holstein 22, Sheboygan Falls 14
   New London 14, Waupaca 0
   North Crawford 22, Riverdale 18
   Northwestern 48, Cumberland 20
   Oakfield 57, Port Edwards 12
   Omro 36, Laconia 0
   Onalaska 52, Aquinas 8
   Oshkosh West 43, D.C. Everest 14
   Pardeeville 26, Parkview 14
   Pecatonica/Argyle 49, Benton/Scales Mound 6
   Peshtigo 43, Sturgeon Bay 8
   Pittsville 41, Rosholt 0
   Platteville 14, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8
   Port Washington 42, Nicolet 27
   Potosi/Cassville 48, River Ridge 7
   Prairie Farm 52, Winter/Birchwood 14
   Racine Horlick 41, Kenosha Bradford 8
   Randolph 29, Rio 16
   Reedsville 43, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 7
   Regis 44, Stanley-Boyd 7
   Rice Lake 60, Eau Claire Memorial 35
   River Valley 42, Black River Falls 8
   Saint Croix Central 42, Ellsworth 0
   Saint Francis 27, University School of Milwaukee 7
   Sauk Prairie 50, Portage 36
   Shell Lake 60, Mellen 14
   Shullsburg 63, Belmont 8
   Slinger 42, Cedarburg 7
   Somerset 42, Osceola 7
   Southern Door 28, Oconto 6
   St. Marys Springs 35, Kingsford, Mich. 0
   Sun Prairie 49, Janesville Parker 7
   Superior 42, Eau Claire North 14
   Two Rivers 24, Roncalli 7
   Valders 49, Brillion 21
   Watertown 53, Fort Atkinson 0
   Waunakee 46, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0
   Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 26, De Soto 20
   West Allis Nathan Hale 12, Wauwatosa East 7
   Whitefish Bay 27, West Bend West 7
   Wilmot Union 31, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 12
   Winnebago Lutheran Academy 40, Random Lake 0
   Winneconne 27, Kewaskum 7
   Wrightstown 13, Seymour 10
 

