Friday's Wisconsin High School Football Scores
August 31, 2018
MADISON - Here are Friday's Wisconsin high school football scores.
Amery 34, Prescott 14
Appleton West 35, Wausau West 24, 4OT
Athens 42, Thorp 6
Baldwin-Woodville 9, New Richmond 7
Bangor 43, Royall 12
Baraboo 37, Beaver Dam 21
Burlington 48, Union Grove 7
Cambria-Friesland 77, Wayland Academy 0
Cambridge 30, Horicon/Hustisford 13
Campbellsport 30, Ripon 10
Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Manitowoc Lutheran 7
Clear Lake 14, St. Croix Falls 0
Cochrane-Fountain City 23, Augusta 18
Colby 49, Altoona 0
Colfax 34, Neillsville/Granton 12
Cuba City 27, Darlington 20
DeForest 40, Reedsburg Area 0
Denmark 41, Clintonville 7
Eleva-Strum 34, Whitehall 12
Fennimore 35, Iowa-Grant 0
Fond du Lac 30, Appleton North 7
Franklin 45, Racine Park 0
Green Bay East 34, Shawano Community 20
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 16, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0
Greendale 40, Pewaukee 7
Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 60, Barron 36
Hillsboro 50, Cashton 28
Homestead 43, Grafton 13
Hurley 42, Cameron 6
Iola-Scandinavia 55, Weyauwega-Fremont 9
Jefferson 14, Evansville/Albany 13
Johnson Creek 62, Deerfield 12
Kaukauna 21, Menominee, Mich. 0
Kewaunee 26, Algoma 21
Kimberly 21, Stevens Point 0
La Crosse Logan 30, Sparta 29
Ladysmith 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Flambeau 12
Little Chute 47, Luxemburg-Casco 21
Lodi 16, St. Viator, Ill. 7
Loyal 38, Assumption 0
Madison Memorial 41, Madison East 0
Marathon 28, Abbotsford 17
Marinette 34, Oconto Falls 27
Markesan 28, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 7
Martin Luther 53, Dominican 7
Mayville 29, Lomira 13
McFarland 9, Turner 7
Menomonee Falls 28, Wauwatosa West 7
Menomonie 33, Chippewa Falls 23
Middleton 40, Madison West 0
Milw. Bay View 48, Milwaukee Pulaski 14
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 46, Milwaukee Hamilton 6
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 48, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 14
Mineral Point 50, Boscobel 14
Mishicot 35, St. Mary Catholic 0
Mosinee 20, Merrill 6
Mukwonago 56, Waukesha South 20
Muskego 36, Brookfield East 12
New Berlin Eisenhower 31, Wisconsin Lutheran 12
New Holstein 22, Sheboygan Falls 14
New London 14, Waupaca 0
North Crawford 22, Riverdale 18
Northwestern 48, Cumberland 20
Oakfield 57, Port Edwards 12
Omro 36, Laconia 0
Onalaska 52, Aquinas 8
Oshkosh West 43, D.C. Everest 14
Pardeeville 26, Parkview 14
Pecatonica/Argyle 49, Benton/Scales Mound 6
Peshtigo 43, Sturgeon Bay 8
Pittsville 41, Rosholt 0
Platteville 14, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8
Port Washington 42, Nicolet 27
Potosi/Cassville 48, River Ridge 7
Prairie Farm 52, Winter/Birchwood 14
Racine Horlick 41, Kenosha Bradford 8
Randolph 29, Rio 16
Reedsville 43, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 7
Regis 44, Stanley-Boyd 7
Rice Lake 60, Eau Claire Memorial 35
River Valley 42, Black River Falls 8
Saint Croix Central 42, Ellsworth 0
Saint Francis 27, University School of Milwaukee 7
Sauk Prairie 50, Portage 36
Shell Lake 60, Mellen 14
Shullsburg 63, Belmont 8
Slinger 42, Cedarburg 7
Somerset 42, Osceola 7
Southern Door 28, Oconto 6
St. Marys Springs 35, Kingsford, Mich. 0
Sun Prairie 49, Janesville Parker 7
Superior 42, Eau Claire North 14
Two Rivers 24, Roncalli 7
Valders 49, Brillion 21
Watertown 53, Fort Atkinson 0
Waunakee 46, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 26, De Soto 20
West Allis Nathan Hale 12, Wauwatosa East 7
Whitefish Bay 27, West Bend West 7
Wilmot Union 31, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 12
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 40, Random Lake 0
Winneconne 27, Kewaskum 7
Wrightstown 13, Seymour 10