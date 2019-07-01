BREAKING NEWS

Frank Kaminsky headed to Phoenix

Leaves Charlotte after 4 seasons

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 05:03 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 05:31 PM CDT

PHOENIX - Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Kaminsky gets a two-year deal worth $10 million.

He was the ninth pick in the 2015 NBA draft and spent the last four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets averaging 9.8 points and four rebounds a game. 

 

 

