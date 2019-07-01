Frank Kaminsky headed to Phoenix

PHOENIX - Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Kaminsky gets a two-year deal worth $10 million.

He was the ninth pick in the 2015 NBA draft and spent the last four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets averaging 9.8 points and four rebounds a game.

Free agent Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with the Suns, agent @KB_Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

