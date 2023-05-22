featured Forward Madison FC matches return to TW, streaming on Channel 3000 this weekend Site Staff May 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Soccer fans in Madison will have another way to watch Forward Madison FC matches this year -- for free.Television Wisconsin (TW) will air a total of six matches this season, which will also be streamed on Channel3000.com. The slate of games airing for free without any subscriptions required include:Saturday, May 27 - at Union Omaha, 7 p.m.Saturday, June 3 - vs. Central Valley Fuego FC, 7 p.m.Wednesday, July 26 - vs. So. Georgia Tormenta FC, 6 p.m. Saturday, August 12 - vs. One Knoxville SC, 7 p.m. Saturday, October 14 - vs. Union Omaha, 6 p.m.You can find TW with an over-the-air antenna on Channel 3.2, or on Spectrum streaming apps and DirecTV on Channel 14.Matches will also be streamed on Channel 3000's Forward Madison FC page and on the free Channel 3000+ streaming app, which is available on all Roku, Amazon FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV smart TVs and on Apple and Android mobile devices.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Forward Madison Forward Madison Fc Soccer Streaming Most Popular Madison police investigating homicide on east side Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested Woman dead in motorcycle crash in Sauk County The decades-long search for Madison's best burger Monroe man dead in crash after colliding with gravel mound, cement pillar outside Brodhead Latest News WPS Health Solutions employees line company's campus with American flags for Memorial Day Wisconsin Dells police arrest man who stole vehicle, nearly hit other vehicles, fled police Wisconsin Republicans join push to outlaw child sex dolls Crawford County animal shelter, volunteers lead grassroots effort to fight problematic puppy mills An Iranian nuclear facility is so deep underground that US airstrikes likely couldn’t reach it More News