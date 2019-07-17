Forward Madison tops Leones Negros 2-1

MADISON - Nick Markanich scored on a header in the 58th minute as Forward Madison FC defeated Leones Negros 2-1 in an international friendly match at Breese Stevens Field Tuesday night.

Markanich took a cross from his twin brother Anthony, both on loan from the Green Bay Voyageurs, and headed it over the Leones Negros goalkeeper for the game winning goal.

Brian Bement scores the other goal for the Flamingos in the 45th minute.

4,802 fans attended the match - the second largest crowd to see a Forward Madison FC game at Breese Stevens Field.

