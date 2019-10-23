Forward FC's Peter Wilt takes new job with USL

Photo courtesy of Justin Nuoffer

MADISON - Forward Madison FC Managing Director Peter Wilt is stepping down from his position as he transitions to a league role working with USL franchises, the club announced Wednesday.

Forward Madison FC Chief Operating Officer/ Owner, Conor Caloia, who has managed the day-to-day operations of the club since March, will continue in that role.

Wilt joined the club on May 17, 2018, the day a Madison franchise was announced in USL League One.

Forward Madison FC has gone on to have a successful inaugural season, topping the league in home attendance, and building a strong and engaged local fan base.

“We want to thank Peter for his time and effort in helping launch the franchise,” Forward Madison FC Chief Operating Officer/ Owner, Conor Caloia, and President/ Owner, Vern Stenman, said in a joint statement. “He did an amazing job building the foundation of the largest supporters’ group in the League, the Flock, and laying the groundwork for a community-focused franchise. We look forward to continuing to work with Peter. He will always be a part of the FMFC family.”

Wilt, who has launched successful professional soccer franchises in Minnesota, Chicago, Indianapolis, Green Bay, and Milwaukee, was able to replicate that success with Forward

Madison FC.

“I am grateful to Vern and Conor for giving me the opportunity to work with them to help launch Forward Madison FC. I am proud of the work we accomplished together in building the foundation for the hallmark club in this new league,” Wilt said. “We assembled great teams of people on and off the field, built an excellent culture and developed tremendous community engagement. I step down from this role knowing it is in good hands with leaders who have great experience operating many sports teams successfully.”

In his new role, Wilt will be working with communities to organically develop supporters’ groups in new USL markets and assist existing franchises with their fan engagement efforts.

Wilt’s new role starts immediately.

“As we continue to expand our footprint in USL League One and USL Championship markets alike, we are thrilled to have Peter Wilt work with us on community outreach, cultivating supporter culture and developing meaningful relationships in soccer communities across America,” USL COO Justin Papadakis said. “As a league that puts fans first, there is no one more qualified than Peter to help us achieve our goals in grassroots development and community engagement.”

"There is no one in the game of soccer better at building and developing supporters groups and connecting communities with the game than Peter Wilt," Caloia said. "We look forward to continuing to work with Peter and watching him have an impact across the USL."

